Ace Vision Group to Host “Take the Presbyopia Challenge” Event and Present Scientific Posters at 2025 ASCRS Annual Meeting

BOSTON, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ace Vision Group, Inc. (“AVG” or “the Company”), an emerging medical device company on the forefront of pioneering a laser microporation therapy for the aging eye, today announced that it will host an event and multiple scientific presentations at the 2025 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting being held April 25-28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

These presentations will showcase the company’s latest clinical advancements and novel research in laser scleral microporation – a minimally invasive treatment designed to restore natural Dynamic Range of Focus (DRoF) in presbyopic patients. The company’s participation highlights its continued leadership in the development of non-lens-based solutions for aging-related vision loss.

Event at ASCRS 2025 Los Angeles: Take the Presbyopia Challenge!

Learn about the new paradigm shift in presbyopia and its impact for your patients.

Venue: Courtyard L.A. LIVE

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025: 4:00-7:00 PM PST

About: Experience Laser Scleral Microporation (LSM), powered by the first intelligent laser platform, redefining presbyopia care. Explore the future of minimally invasive eye therapy at our interactive Augmented Visual Guidance (AVG) stations, and gain insights from four expert panels led by top medical professionals on:

Panel I: Presbyopia is an Aging Disease, Not a Refractive Error

Moderator: AnnMarie Hipsley, DPT, PhD, Founder & CEO

Panelists: John Marshall, PhD, FRC Path, Paul Singh, MD, Cristos Ifantides, MD, Olga Rozanova, PhD, MD

Panel II: Laser Scleral Microporation: Clinical Experience & Evidence

Moderator: David Lin, MD, FRCSC, Chief Medical Officer

Panelists: Mitchell Jackson, MD, Robert Ang, MD, Guillermo Ocampo, MD, Luca Gualdi, MD

Panel III: Rejuvenating Dynamic Range of Focus (DRoF)

Moderator, George O. Waring IV, MD, Scientific Advisory Board

Panelists: Daniel Neal, PhD, Karolinne Rocha, MD, Sheri Rowen, MD, FACS, James Katz, MD

Panel IV: The Presbyopia Gap - LSM, The Next Practice Builder

Moderator: Shareef Mahdavi, Corporate Strategist & Brand Advisor

Panelists: Morgan Micheletti, MD, Cathleen McCabe, MD, Ehsan Sadri, MD, FACS, Dagny Zhu, MD

Participants can register to attend here .

Presentations at ASCRS:

Title: Prediction of Presbyopia Reading ADD and Its Progression: Using Digital Twin, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-Based Algorithm

Session Title: Presbyopia Correction- Other

Session Date/Time: Sunday, April 27, 2025: 2:20 PM - 2:25 PM

Location: LACC, 513

Co-Authors: Robert T. Ang, Laurent Sabatier, Meng, Edwin Price, MD

Presenter: AnnMarie Hipsley, DPT, PhD, CEO & Founder

Title: Rethinking Presbyopia Evaluation for Improved Chair Time and Clinical Outcomes

Session Title: Presbyopia Correction- Other

Session Date/Time: Sunday, April 27, 2025: 2:40 PM - 2:45 PM

Location: LACC, 513

Co-Authors: AnnMarie Hipsley, DPT, PhD, Dagny Zhu, MD, Molly Duong, OD

Presenter: James Katz, MD, Medical Advisory Board

Title: Preliminary Findings of Normative Data to Classify Stages of Progressive Presbyopia By Loss of Dynamic Range of Focus (DRoF)

Session Title: Presbyopia Correction- Other

Session Date/Time: Sunday, April 27, 2025: 2:45 PM - 2:50 PM

Location: LACC, 513

Co-Authors: AnnMarie Hipsley, DPT, PhD, James Katz, Daniel Neal, PHD, Xifeng Xiao, PhD, Edwin Price, PHD, Laurent Sabatier, Meng

Presenter: George Waring IV, MD, Scientific Advisory Board

Title: Restoration of Binocularity & Visual System Activity Following Laser Scleral Microporation

Session Title: Presbyopia Correction- Other

Session Date/Time: Sunday, April 27, 2025: 2:35 PM - 2:40 PM

Location: LACC, 513

Co-Authors: Olga Rozanova, MD, PhD, Robert Edward T. Ang, MD, AnnMarie Hipsley, PhD

Presenter: Mitch A Jackson, MD, ABO, Global Medical Director

Title: Comparison of Quality Vision of Intraocular Lens(IOL) Vs Non-IOL Presbyopic Treatments.

Session Title: Presbyopia Correction- Other

Session Date/Time: Sunday, April 27, 2025: 2:30 PM - 2:35 PM

Location: LACC, 513

Co-Authors: AnnMarie Hipsley, PhD, Mitch A Jackson, MD, ABO, Xifeng Xiao, PhD

Presenter: Daniel R Neal, PhD, OSA , Scientific Advisory Board

About Ace Vision Group

Ace Vision Group, Inc. (AVG) is a privately held U.S. ophthalmic medical device company developing Laser Microporation Therapeutic technologies to address age-related eye dysfunction and address the eye's natural biomechanical performance. AVG's Laser Scleral Microporation (LSM) is a therapeutic eye laser treatment that aims to restore visual function naturally without sacrificing distance vision. AVG's brand promise is to provide the field of ophthalmology with innovative devices, Microporation Therapeutic procedures, and education for the treatment of age-related ocular dysfunction, disability, and disease. For more information about Ace Vision Group please visit www.acevisiongroup.com .

Investor and Media Contacts

Niko Perrin

nperrin@acevisiongroup.com

Taylor Steiner

taylor.steiner@precisionaq.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.