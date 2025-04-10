Female SEO Expert Olga Zarr from SEOSLY Launches SEO Audit Mastery Course

Miami, FL, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Female SEO consultant Olga Zarr, owner of boutique SEO consulting agency SEOSLY, is excited to announce the launch of her SEO Audit Mastery Course. The new course has been built using over 12 years of SEO experience, including roles with top agencies and brands, to offer beginners and advanced professionals a systematic, holistic approach to SEO auditing.

Delivering both basic and advanced SEO auditing techniques, such as practical skills with the latest SEO audit tools, advanced techniques to make audits actionable, and proven methods for conducting impactful audits to become a top auditor, Olga Zarr’s new SEO Audit Mastery Course helps SEO enthusiasts confidently analyze any website and identify SEO gaps while helping them develop critical thinking and improve their audits and careers. The course is available for enrolment several times a year and is currently being offered at $1500 instead of $5000.



“With over 500+ audits performed so far, I’ve developed a unique, holistic approach that goes far beyond checklists and lays the foundation for long-term SEO strategies. SEO Audit Mastery isn’t just a course; it’s your gateway to the top 1% of SEO auditors,” says Olga Zarr. “With my deep, detail-oriented methods—the kind only true SEO “nerds” appreciate—you’ll gain insights that most SEOs miss and will be able to turn one-time clients into loyal, monthly ones.”



Boasting experience in the SEO industry since 2012, Olga Zarr has worked in roles ranging from SEO manager in an in-house SEO role to senior SEO expert, auditor, and director of SEO before creating SEOSLY, her boutique SEO consultancy, in 2020. She regularly provides content for Search Engine Journal and has been featured in numerous notable companies like Moz and Ahrefs.



Since transitioning fully to work at her SEO consultancy in 2022, the top female SEO expert has been providing a selection of premium SEO services, such as full SEO audits, local SEO, on-page SEO, website migrations, and technical SEO audits, to some of the biggest brands in the world, small local businesses, specialist e-commerce websites, and affiliate websites.



Proud to be a female SEO expert, Olga Zarr leads other well-known specialists like Aleyda Solis, Lily Ray, Marie Haynes, Areej Abuali, Kristina Azarenko, and Jamie Indigo in offering a strategic, empathetic, and data-driven approach to industries that thrive on connection, trust, and tailored marketing. With a thorough, holistic process, SEOSLY takes a collaborative approach with clients who understand the importance of SEO.



“If you’re looking for a professional who can deliver results while providing a collaborative and client-centered experience, a female SEO expert might be exactly what you need. Don’t miss the chance to work with one of the rare diamonds in the SEO field,” added Olga Zarr.



Some of the core benefits of choosing SEOSLY and a female search engine optimization consultant include:

Compassion and Client Care : A female SEO consultant prioritizes client success, focusing on understanding business goals and delivering personalized support.

: A female SEO consultant prioritizes client success, focusing on understanding business goals and delivering personalized support. Commitment and Dedication : Female SEO consultants are known for their detail-oriented and in-depth approach, which ensures that no part of an SEO strategy is overlooked.

: Female SEO consultants are known for their detail-oriented and in-depth approach, which ensures that no part of an SEO strategy is overlooked. Collaborative Approach : Strong communication and teamwork allow a female SEO expert to create cohesive, data-driven strategies that align with client needs.

: Strong communication and teamwork allow a female SEO expert to create cohesive, data-driven strategies that align with client needs. A Balanced Perspective: A female SEO professional can build effective, long-term strategies by combining technical expertise with creative problem-solving.

SEOSLY invites individuals wishing to become one of the top 1% of SEO auditors to enroll in Olga Zarr’s SEO Audit Mastery Course by visiting her website today, where they can also access a range of expert SEO guides, an informative biweekly SEO newsletter, SEO podcast, and SEO YouTube channel.

About SEOSLY

SEOSLY is a woman-owned SEO boutique consulting agency and SEO blog run by Olga Zarr that provides a variety of personalized SEO services, including SEO auditing and monthly SEO, as well as free in-depth tutorials, guides, and articles about SEO.

About SEO Audit Mastery

The SEO Audit Mastery course is a step-by-step training designed to teach how to perform professional SEO audits that identify and fix issues affecting website performance in search engines. It covers technical, on-page, and content audits using real-life examples and tools, led by Olga Zarr, an experienced SEO consultant.

To learn more about SEOSLY and the launch of its new SEO Audit Mastery Course, please visit the website at seosly.com or watch Olga Zarr on YouTube for more expert SEO updates.



