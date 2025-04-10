Spirit Digital AG Confirms Ticker Listings for Ethereum and Solana Yield+ ETPs on SIX and Deutsche Börse

Zug, Switzerland, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Digital AG (“Spirit”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE:SPIR / OTC:SPBCF / FRA:RTFB), helping advance digital asset finance through thoughtful innovation, is pleased to announce that its first suite of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) — the Spirit Ethereum Yield+ ETP and Spirit Solana Yield+ ETP — now have confirmed and official ticker listings on both the SIX Swiss Exchange and Deutsche Börse Xetra. This follows the March 27 announcement of the product launch and represents a key milestone in the Company’s commitment to delivering institutional-grade access to staking rewards through transparent and regulated investment vehicles.

The newly confirmed ticker symbols are as follows and will be available for trading on April 10, 2025.

Official Ticker and ISIN Table:

ISIN ETP Name Exchange Ticker Symbol(s) CH1327686031 Spirit Ethereum Yield+ ETP SIX Swiss Exchange SERY Deutsche Börse Xetra SENS (EUR), SENT (USD) CH1327686049 Spirit Solana Yield+ ETP SIX Swiss Exchange SOLS Deutsche Börse Xetra SSOL (EUR), SSOM (USD)

Note: Each ETP trades in multiple currencies depending on the exchange. SIX Swiss Exchange listings are available in USD, EUR, and CHF. Deutsche Börse Xetra listings are available in EUR and USD.

These listings mark a major milestone in Spirit’s mission to offer regulated, transparent, and yield-generating investment opportunities via ETPs. Both ETPs are fully collateralized and physically backed by digital assets held in institutional-grade cold storage, offering secure, compliant exposure to staking yields.

For More Information

Visit: www.spiritblockchain.com

Email: info@spiritblockchain.com

