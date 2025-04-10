Willis appoints Dom Spinelli Head of Transactional Insurance Claims in North America

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (Nasdaq: WTW), today announced the appointment of Dom Spinelli as Head of Transactional Insurance Claims for North America. In this role, he will lead the claims function within Willis’ Alternative Asset Insurance Solutions (AAIS) industry vertical division, overseeing the entire lifecycle of transactional insurance claims, including representations and warranties, tax, and contingent matters.

Spinelli brings 15 years of experience in insurance and litigation to the role, enhancing Willis’ transactional claims capabilities while also supporting the expansion of services for clients navigating complex deal-related risks. Most recently, he served as Head of Contingent & Litigation Risk for North America at VALE Insurance Partners, after leading the contingent legal risk insurance team at Liberty Global Transaction Solutions and working as a representations and warranties insurance underwriter. Earlier in his career, Spinelli was a litigator, managing a wide range of commercial and insurance coverage disputes across the U.S.

In addition to his litigation background, Spinelli has represented insurers in hundreds of complex claims across nearly every line of insurance. He is the only claims professional with senior-level experience on both the underwriting and claims sides, offering clients a rare and valuable perspective on maximizing outcomes. His expertise will not only enhance Willis’s ability to support clients throughout the claims process, but also provide critical value at the outset of a transaction, helping structure policies appropriately from the start.

Based in Boston, Spinelli will report to Simone Bonnet, Head of Transactional Insurance Solutions, North America at Willis.

“Dom’s extensive experience—spanning litigation, underwriting, and claims—gives him a unique ability to guide clients through the most challenging aspects of transactional insurance,” commented Bonnet. “His diverse expertise strengthens our ability to provide innovative and effective solutions. We are excited to have him join the team and look forward to the valuable contributions he will make.”

Spinelli holds a BA from Providence College and a JD from the University of Connecticut School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Illinois, and the Southern and Eastern District Courts of New York.

