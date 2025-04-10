FintechVendors.com Launches Free, Comprehensive Directory of 4,400+ Fintech Providers

ORLANDO, Fla., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FintechVendors.com (FVC), a groundbreaking, free-to-use directory of over 4,400 fintech vendors, has officially launched to the public. FVC is designed to streamline the initial vendor discovery process, saving financial services professionals significant time and resources.

Peter Jeye, former Founder & CEO of Next Step, a leading consulting firm, created FVC as a way to give back to the financial services community that has supported his 30-year career. "I wanted to create a comprehensive resource that would truly benefit the industry," says Jeye.

Unlike traditional directories, FVC is entirely free for both users and vendors. There are no subscriptions or listing fees. Jeye emphasizes, "This project is not about maximizing profit. It's about building a community and providing a valuable service."

FintechVendors.com caters to a wide range of financial services providers, including banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, investment firms, lenders, fintechs, and consultants. The directory includes not only fintech providers but also essential professional services firms such as consultants, marketing experts, strategic planners, auditors, and legal professionals.

"I have carefully curated each vendor with my team to ensure a rewarding and productive experience for our users," explains Jeye. "Our goal is to be the go-to resource for financial services professionals seeking innovative technology and service solutions."

FintechVendors.com is not a lead generation site, ensuring a comfortable browsing experience without unwanted sales solicitations. It is funded through optional, affordable advertising opportunities for vendors, allowing them to enhance their listings and further contribute to the community.

Financial services professionals are encouraged to explore FintechVendors.com and discover the vast array of technology and service providers available. 250+ system categories have been included specifically related to financial services.

About FintechVendors.com:

FintechVendors.com (FVC) is a free, curated directory of over 4,400 fintech vendors and related service providers. Founded by industry veteran Peter Jeye, FVC is committed to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly resource for financial services professionals. The directory is free to use and free for vendors to be listed, fostering a collaborative and supportive community.

Contact:

Jessica Godfrey

Marketing & Promotions

press@fintechvendors.com

FintechVendors.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78488a88-7341-478b-876c-8528cfefc1ae

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/436b1500-d888-4df1-a167-ef695454dc31

