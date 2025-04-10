Glass House Brands and Eaze Partner to Launch PLUS Cannabis Gummies in Florida

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass House Brands Inc. ("Glass House" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (CBOE CA: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX:GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the United States, has announced a partnership with Eaze Inc. (“Eaze”) to launch PLUS cannabis gummies in dispensaries in the state Florida for the first time. This groundbreaking launch will roll out over the coming weeks in all of Eaze’s 39 Green Dragon Florida medical cannabis stores, offering patients access to one of California’s most popular and beloved edible brands.

PLUS, a leader in the cannabis edibles market, has sold over 200 million gummies in California since its inception in 2015. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, PLUS gummies are all-natural, 100% vegan, and precision-dosed to ensure a consistent and enjoyable experience. The Florida launch will feature four of PLUS’ best-selling flavors: Sour Watermelon, Blackberry Lemonade, Clementine, and Raspberry. Each 100mg package contains twenty 5mg gummies, designed to provide patients with an easy and reliable way to find their perfect dose.

“Eaze has been an incredible, long-time partner in California, and we’re excited to work with them and their Green Dragon stores to bring PLUS to Florida,” said Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Glass House Brands. “We’re proud to share California’s finest cannabis edibles with Florida patients.”

“We have waited for the perfect opportunity to introduce our PLUS Gummies outside of California and are excited to now share the brand with the almost 1 million medical patients in the State of Florida,” added Hilal Tabsh, CRO of Glass House Brands. “This launch represents a significant step for Glass House expansion beyond California, aligning with the Company’s long-term commitment to delivering premium cannabis products to new markets.”

Eaze, one of the nation’s leading cannabis delivery and dispensary companies, operates 70 Green Dragon locations between Colorado and Florida. “Glass House and PLUS are synonymous with California cannabis, and we are thrilled to bring this trusted edibles brand to Green Dragon’s Florida patients,” said Cory Azzalino, CEO of Eaze.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. From its greenhouse cultivation operations to its manufacturing practices, from brand-building to retailing, the Company's efforts are rooted in the respect for people, the environment, and the community that co-founders Kyle Kazan , Chairman and CEO, and Graham Farrar , Board Member and President, instilled at the outset. Whether it be through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms , PLUS Products , Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness or its network of retail dispensaries throughout the state of California, which includes The Farmacy , Natural Healing Center and The Pottery , Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com/ and https://ir.glasshousebrands.com/contact/email-alerts/ .

About Eaze, Inc.

Eaze, Inc. operates Green Dragon dispensaries across four states, providing high-quality cannabis products to patients and consumers. As a leader in cannabis delivery and retail, Eaze is committed to expanding access to premium cannabis brands.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's financial outlook or operational plans and statements related to future market conditions. All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including those risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in the Company's Form 40-F available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

