Dr. Mahmoud Aljurf, First Non-US Physician to win Weinberger Prize by American College of Physicians

KFSHRC's pioneer recognised for groundbreaking work in hematology and stem cell research





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Mahmoud Aljurf, M.D., MACP, Director of the Adult Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Program King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC), has been awarded the Steven E. Weinberger Award for Physician Leaders by the American College of Physicians (ACP), the largest medical specialty organisation in the United States.

Dr. Aljurf is the first recipient from outside the United States, underscoring his global impact on hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and oncology. He was honoured at the ACP Convocation Ceremony held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, during ACP’s Internal Medicine Meeting 2025.

At KFSHRC, Dr. Aljurf has played a key role in developing one of the world’s largest and most recognized hematopoietic stem cell transplantation programs, significantly improving treatment options for patients with hematologic malignancies. His leadership has helped expand access to novel transplant therapies and elevate global standards in hematology and oncology.

In addition to his clinical contributions, Dr. Aljurf is widely recognised for his research and editorial leadership. He served as the Editor-in-Chief of the Annals of Saudi Medicine. He was the founding Editor-in-Chief of the Elsevier Journal of Hematology/Oncology and Stem Cell Therapy. He serves as an editorial board member of several high-impact field-related scientific journals, including his role on the international advisory board of The Lancet Hematology. He has published nearly 500 scientific contributions in high-impact journals. He has also served as the editor of five books, primarily focused on building units and programs for cancer care and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.





His influence extends well beyond the Kingdom into the global medical community. His contribution to bone marrow, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and cellular therapy was recognised by his election as the Worldwide Network for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (WBMT) President in 2023. He is the founding member and scientific director of the Eastern Mediterranean Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EMBMT) Group, affiliated with the World Health Organization's Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (WHO/EMRO).

Dr. Aljurf has been actively involved in ACP’s global initiatives, particularly in the Middle East, and has played a key role in establishing the ACP Saudi Arabia Chapter, working alongside Dr. Faroque Khan, a distinguished physician and former ACP Regent, to expand the organisation’s presence in the region. His longstanding support of ACP’s mission and leadership in internal medicine was further recognised when he was awarded Mastership (MACP), one of ACP’s highest honors, recognising extraordinary contributions to internal medicine.

Dr Aljurf was the recipient of several international awards, including the Florence A. Carter Leukemia Research Award of the American Medical Association (AMA) Education and Research Foundation, the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) Annual Distinguished Service Award, the King Hussein Cancer Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Research Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA).

For the third consecutive year, KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally in the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres. According to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings, it is recognised as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East. Additionally, it was included in Newsweek magazine's World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025. For more information, visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8b1c194-9570-4833-bac4-c9bd8a99e4ea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45636b55-331b-4367-ad1e-998b5f4d7ce1

