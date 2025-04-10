Ericsson, GE Vernova, and Nokia Offering High-Value Incentives to Utilities via AnterixAccelerator™ to Enhance 900 MHz Spectrum Offering

Strategic Collaboration Boosts Value for Participating Utilities in Transforming the Power Grid

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), the leading provider of private wireless broadband spectrum for utilities, announced today that a group of world-class companies driving the nationwide deployment of 900 MHz networks – including Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) – are expanding their collaboration within the AnterixAccelerator™ initiative. These organizations are collectively offering high-value incentives to utilities in the form of bundled or cost-effective services that take advantage of this time-sensitive opportunity through the AnterixAccelerator program.

Launched in March, AnterixAccelerator is designed to expedite the adoption of 900 MHz private wireless networks by utilities, helping them accelerate the digital transformation of the power grid and enhance the integration of critical connected intelligence into the control room. More than 15 of the nation’s leading utilities, alongside current Anterix utility customers and members of the Anterix Active Ecosystem® (AAE), are actively participating, furthering their commitment to the 900 MHz private wireless broadband revolution.

“This groundbreaking collaboration is paving the way for a new era of utility innovation and reliability, propelling us toward a smarter, more connected energy future. With the support of Ericsson, GE Vernova, and Nokia, we are combining technology and human insight to create a more resilient, sustainable, and intelligent energy landscape for generations to come,” said Anterix President & CEO Scott Lang. “Through this partnership, we’re establishing the strategic foundation for the long-term future of utility grid communications.”

The announcement received praise from leaders of Ericsson, GE Vernova, and Nokia, all of whom are deepening their involvement in the AnterixAccelerator initiative:

Dana Jaber, Vice President and Head of Utilities, Ericsson Americas said: “Private broadband networks are a key driver in the digital transformation of utilities, enabling the integration of diverse use cases. By enhancing the value of the AnterixAccelerator initiative, we are empowering utilities to own and operate these networks to meet their critical needs on security, resilience, safety and reliability.”

Bryan Friehauf, GE Vernova’s Grid Automation North America GM, said: “We are proud to support the AnterixAccelerator program and collaborate with utilities as they modernize the grid through critical communication infrastructure enhancements, including the implementation of Anterix 900 MHz private wireless networks. Today, as part of the Anterix program, we deepen our commitment to supporting utilities starting their PLTE journey by offering incentives on affordable bundles of GE Vernova’s MDS Orbit Gateway, Core, and RAN solutions.”

Jeff Pittman, Head of Enterprise, Mobile Networks, for Nokia North America said: “We have been a trusted partner in modernizing the communications infrastructure of utilities, supporting their TDM to IP/MPLS transition for the last two decades. Our collaboration with the AnterixAccelerator initiative is a natural progression in advancing utilities’ digital transformation with the adoption of 900 MHz private wireless broadband. Our transformative and scalable technology solutions are based on open, future-proof LTE and 5G standards as well as IP/MPLS services, providing a uniform platform to unite the utility industry across the nation.”

About Anterix

At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 100 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

