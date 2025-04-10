Global Ascension Studios Partners with We Identifi to Revolutionize Streaming Content in 2025

Empowering creators with uncensored storytelling, Global Ascension Studios and We Identifi redefine streaming with bold, independent content.

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ascension Studios (GAS) is making waves in the entertainment industry with a bold new partnership with We Identifi, an innovative streaming platform redefining digital content distribution. This collaboration marks a giant leap forward in empowering creator-driven media, promising fresh opportunities for top-tier talent to reach new heights and transformative storytelling in 2025.

Image by Global Ascension Studios

Global Ascension Studios has rapidly emerged as a powerhouse in film and television production, gaining widespread recognition with The Man You Don’t Know, a documentary that captivated over 60 million viewers on X and premiered on WeIdentifi in November 2024. Building on this success, GAS is expanding its reach by developing an ambitious slate of projects across multiple formats—including films, scripted series, podcasts, live talk shows, and interactive live media—with handpicked projects exclusively for We Identifi.

“2024 was just the beginning,” said Joshua Macciello, CEO of Global Ascension Studios. “By partnering with We Identifi, we are bringing A-list talent, including actors, musicians, athletes, comedians and influencers/podcasters, into a creator-first ecosystem where they can craft authentic content and receive the best deals possible. This is about giving artists control, embracing innovation, and ensuring We Identifi becomes the premier destination for uncensored, high-impact entertainment.”

We Identifi’s groundbreaking self-serve streaming platform allows content creators to own their network and set their own monetization models using their own mix of video-on-demand, monthly subscription models, livestreaming, pay-per-view, advertising and sponsorship. Unlike traditional streaming giants that impose rigid creative and financial restrictions, We Identifi enables direct connection and engagement with audiences all in one place. This alignment with GAS’s mission to challenge conventional industry norms makes the partnership a natural fit.

“Teaming up with Global Ascension Studios is a game-changer,” said Spencer Gordon, CEO of We Identifi. “Their speed in delivering high-quality productions, combined with our commitment to creator independence, is reshaping the power and potential of streaming. The GAS-We Identifi alliance liberates all creators from the shackles of social media algorithms and the mandates of antiquated film studios and TV networks. Together, we are building a home for artists who make the content they want to make and connect with audiences on their terms—while fiercely upholding our First Amendment rights as the foundation of true creative freedom.”

The We Identifi platform, with the moniker, “WE IDENTIFI” can be accessed for free by creators and fans on its website, weidentifi.com , and mobile app is now available for download on the Apple iOS App Store. We Identifi’s website is now live in beta mode and currently undergoing improvements to enhance viewing and user experience.

The success of The Man You Don’t Know, featuring exclusive interviews with Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Hulk Hogan, and key figures from Trump’s inner circle, was just the first step in this partnership. Moving forward, GAS and We Identifi will develop a diverse array of programming that includes blockbuster films, thought-provoking documentaries, music specials, athletic events, and groundbreaking digital-first experiences.

With innovative industry heavyweights like director Christopher Martini and producer Frank Torchia already onboard, 2025 is set to be a landmark year. As audiences demand content that is both authentic and unfiltered, Global Ascension Studios and We Identifi are poised to lead the next evolution in entertainment.

About Global Ascension Studios

Global Ascension Studios is a trailblazing production company dedicated to producing bold, high-impact films and series that challenge the status quo. By fostering creative freedom and innovation, GAS continues to redefine the entertainment landscape.

About We Identifi

We Identifi is a cutting-edge streaming platform designed for content creators, offering full ownership rights, flexible monetization, and direct audience engagement. Built for the modern content era, We Identifi empowers artists to take control of their work, truly own their audience and own their destiny.

How to find We Identifi:

www.weidentifi.com

We Identifi Mobile App

For media inquiries, please contact: Ophelia Soumekh

Ophelia.soumekh@globalascensionstudios.com

818 726-6761

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ec1a493-4de2-4163-a1c8-6d7574503db1

Global Ascension Studios (GAS) Global Ascension Studios (GAS)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.