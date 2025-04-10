Axonius Federal Systems Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, Advances Cybersecurity Modernization Across U.S. Federal Agencies

Authorization enables government agencies to more easily adopt the Axonius Asset Cloud to drive efficiency and modernization

RESTON, Va., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius Federal Systems , the leader in cyber asset management that delivers visibility and actionability across all digital assets, announced that it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authorization, marking a major milestone for the organization.

FedRAMP Authorization enables federal agencies to confidently deploy the Axonius Asset Cloud as a fully vetted, secure, and compliant cloud solution and empowers agencies to meet the increasing demands of asset visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.



As federal agencies modernize their environments and align with government-wide cybersecurity initiatives, the Axonius Asset Cloud delivers actionable visibility, a comprehensive, always up-to-date unified asset inventory across cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. By surfacing and contextualizing asset data from hundreds of sources, Axonius empowers agencies to eliminate hard-to-spot exposures, misconfigurations, and operational challenges

across its entire technology footprint.

“This achievement reflects our deep commitment to helping the U.S. government meet its cybersecurity mission with confidence and clarity,” said Dean Sysman, CEO and Co-Founder of Axonius. “FedRAMP Moderate Authorization is more than a compliance milestone — it’s validation that federal agencies trust Axonius to deliver actionable visibility, reduce risk, and accelerate operational resilience.”

“At Axonius, we transform the industry’s most comprehensive asset intelligence into intelligent action — a platform that allows federal agencies to see everything and automate fixes all in one place,” said Tom Kennedy, Vice President of Axonius Federal Systems. “FedRAMP Authorization validates our commitment to delivering trusted, high-impact cybersecurity solutions at scale. It’s just the next step in our journey to a FedRAMP High Authorization and IL5.”

Already deployed in more than 70 federal organizations, the Axonius Asset Cloud’s FedRAMP Moderate Authorization will help extend its reach through streamlined deployment for government organizations.

Coupled with existing approvals as part of the Department of Defense’s Enterprise Software Initiative and the CDM Program’s Approved Product List , the platform can be deployed rapidly to support the government’s goal to modernize systems and simplify cyber operations.

About Axonius

Axonius transforms asset intelligence into intelligent action. With the Axonius Asset Cloud, customers preemptively tackle high-risk and hard-to-spot threat exposures, misconfigurations, and overspending. The integrated platform brings together data from every system in an organization’s IT infrastructure to optimize mission-critical risk, performance, and cost measures via actionable intelligence. Covering cyber assets, software, SaaS applications, identities, vulnerabilities, infrastructure, and more, Axonius is the one place to go for Security, IT, and GRC teams to continuously drive actionability across the organization. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers the lifecycle of millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

Axonius Federal Systems LLC (AFS) provides a unified asset inventory and continuous insight into exposures, all while aligning with key mandates like Zero Trust, CDM, FISMA, EO 14028, and BOD 23-01. A subsidiary of Axonius, AFS supports mission-critical cybersecurity efforts across the federal government.

Bring truth to action with Axonius Federal Systems. Learn more at www.axonius.com/federal-systems .

