Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,703 in the last 365 days.

Police briefs media on successful conclusion of National Policing Summit, 11 Apr

Following the successful conclusion of the 3 day National Policing Summit, the Ministry of Police together with the SAPS top management, lead by the National Commissioner, will brief the nation on the outcomes of the Summit and measures to be implemented. 

The National Policing Summit, which was held under the theme: “Efficiency In Action: Optimising South Africa’s Policing Potential”, saw delegates participating in robust engagements, providing candid feedback as well as constructive guidance in respect of the type of policing we should have in the country to effectively fight crime. 

Decisive actions have been outlined following the report back sessions by the various Commissions and implementation of these actions will be time-bound and closely monitored by the Ministry. 

Members of the media are invited as follows: 

Date: Friday, 11 April 2025
Time: 9h30 
Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Pretoria 

For more information or confirm attendance, contact Ms Kamogelo Mogotsi, Ministry Spokesperson on 076 523 0085 or Head of Communications, Major-General Phokane on 083 645 6252. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Police briefs media on successful conclusion of National Policing Summit, 11 Apr

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more