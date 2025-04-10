Police briefs media on successful conclusion of National Policing Summit, 11 Apr

Following the successful conclusion of the 3 day National Policing Summit, the Ministry of Police together with the SAPS top management, lead by the National Commissioner, will brief the nation on the outcomes of the Summit and measures to be implemented.

The National Policing Summit, which was held under the theme: “Efficiency In Action: Optimising South Africa’s Policing Potential”, saw delegates participating in robust engagements, providing candid feedback as well as constructive guidance in respect of the type of policing we should have in the country to effectively fight crime.

Decisive actions have been outlined following the report back sessions by the various Commissions and implementation of these actions will be time-bound and closely monitored by the Ministry.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 11 April 2025

Time: 9h30

Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Pretoria

For more information or confirm attendance, contact Ms Kamogelo Mogotsi, Ministry Spokesperson on 076 523 0085 or Head of Communications, Major-General Phokane on 083 645 6252.