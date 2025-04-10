From Gold to Crypto: The Rise of Tokenized Gold and RWA Assets Amid Market Uncertainty





SINGAPORE, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leading global digital asset trading platform, HTX provides a secure and efficient trading environment, notably through its XAUT/USDT trading pair. In light of recent market volatility, HTX emphasizes its role in supporting investors seeking stable assets within the Real-World Assets (RWA) sector. The platform offers diverse financial instruments, enabling wider participation in crypto gold investments, designed to mitigate risks during periods of market uncertainty.

The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced significant turbulence, with total market capitalization falling below $2.7 trillion and a 7% single-day decline on April 7, driven by U.S. policy-induced volatility. In times of heightened market uncertainty, gold traditionally serves as a recognized safe haven. With the closing price of gold stood at $3,037 per ounce, gold-backed crypto assets have similarly demonstrated resilience. Assets such as XAUT (Tether Gold), representing "crypto gold", available on HTX, are increasingly favored by investors seeking portfolio diversification and stability.

Macroeconomic Pressures Drive Demand for Gold and Tokenized Alternatives

Recent U.S. policy announcements, including the imposition of a 10% "minimum benchmark tariff" on global imports and retaliatory tariffs, precipitated substantial market instability. The U.S. Nasdaq index experienced a 12% market capitalization contraction within two days, marking a significant global decline. This turbulence has extended to the crypto market, causing substantial declines in major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. (As of the release time on April 10th, tariff-related policies have been paused, leading to a rebound in the cryptocurrency market.)



In this context, gold and tokenized gold assets, particularly XAUT, have showcased stability, reinforcing their status as secure investment tools. XAUT's blockchain-enabled infrastructure provides immediate gold delivery and global access, streamlining investment compared to traditional gold futures.

Increased strategic reserve demand, with global central banks accumulating over 1,000 tons of gold in three consecutive years, and institutional interest in tokenized gold for U.S. dollar credit risk mitigation, further bolster the appeal of assets like XAUT. Its transparent 1:1 physical gold backing and on-chain traceability make it a strategic asset for sovereign wealth funds and multinational corporations.



XAUT Demonstrates Resilience Amidst Market Uncertainty

XAUT, a gold-backed token issued by Tether, is pegged to 1 troy ounce of London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) accredited physical gold and fully backed by Tether's gold reserves. As traditional gold prices rise, XAUT demonstrates parallel performance. According to CoinMarketCap data , when the overall crypto market plunged on April 7, XAUT fell by just 0.08%.





Image from HTX's data on April 7

HTX provides access to the superior liquidity and 24/7 trading of crypto gold assets, along with their seamless integration into the DeFi ecosystem. Fractional ownership and instant transaction settlement, available through HTX, address the challenges of traditional gold investments.





The RWA Era: Tokenization of Real-World Assets Gains Momentum

XAUT's resilience during market downturns underscores both gold's safe-haven status and the accelerating development of Real-World Assets (RWA) within the crypto space. This rapidly expanding sector, encompassing stablecoins, tokenized treasury bills, and on-chain representations of traditional assets like gold and real estate, is fueled by increasing institutional and investor adoption of blockchain for enhanced liquidity and accessibility.



Looking ahead, the RWA sector is poised for accelerated growth, unlocking substantial opportunities for traditional asset tokenization. Crypto gold assets, such as XAUT, provide crucial asset allocation stability during market fluctuations. HTX, with its secure and liquid ecosystem, serves as a crucial gateway for individual and institutional investors seeking stability and growth in an evolving market, and enter the new era of RWA assets.

(Note: Data in this article is as of April 7, 2025. The market involves risks, and investment should be made with caution.)

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/ , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord .

