XRP News: XploraDEX $XPL Presale Round Enters Final Countdown—Hard Cap Nears as Demand Surges

ZURICH, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The race is nearly over. XploraDEX, the first AI-powered decentralized exchange on the XRP Ledger, has officially entered the final countdown phase of its $XPL Token Presale . With the soft cap already shattered and the hard cap almost within reach, investors now have just a limited window to claim their piece of what many are calling XRPL’s most promising DeFi launch to date.

The $XPL presale has ignited serious momentum across the crypto community. Backed by a product that blends real-time AI trade execution, predictive market intelligence, and native XRPL speed, XploraDEX has positioned itself as the most advanced trading protocol in the XRP ecosystem—and investors have taken notice.

As of this release, over 85% of the hard cap has been filled. Whales have begun consolidating sizable positions while retail investors scramble to secure last-minute allocations before the final tranche closes. This isn’t just about getting in early—it’s about securing utility in a protocol that’s rewriting how DeFi functions on XRPL.

The platform’s core value lies in its AI-driven infrastructure. Traders will be able to automate trades, manage portfolios with intelligent rebalancing, and receive market signals that learn from historical and real-time data. XploraDEX doesn’t just enable trading—it enhances it through machine learning, adaptive modeling, and fully autonomous execution.

$XPL, the native token of the platform, provides utility across the ecosystem. From unlocking AI features and trading discounts to staking, governance, and early access to future upgrades, $XPL is the gateway to participating in the intelligent DeFi movement on XRPL.

$XPL PreSale Information

Token Name: XploraDEX

Total Supply: 500,000,000

Presale Allocation: First Come, First Serve!

DEX Listing: 25% Higher

Liquidity Pools: Launching immediately after TGE!

The XPL Token Presale is already attracting major interest, early investors will gain first-mover advantages!

The development team has confirmed that once the presale ends, the token will be listed on major XRPL DEXs at a higher launch price. Additionally, staking, liquidity mining, and the first phase of the AI dashboard will go live shortly after, giving early supporters immediate access to the tech and yield opportunities.

This final stage of the presale represents the last chance for investors to buy $XPL at ground-floor pricing. With the hard cap just around the corner, the urgency is real, and the opportunity is shrinking by the hour.

Don’t miss your chance to be early to one of the most utility-rich and intelligent protocols on the XRP Ledger.

Contact:

Oliver Muller

oliver@xploradex.io

contact@xploradex.io

