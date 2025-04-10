EngageLab Unveils AI-Powered Omnichannel Customer Engagement Innovations at The MarTech Summit Asia 2025

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EngageLab, a global leader in AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement, proudly presented its cutting-edge solutions at The MarTech Summit Asia 2025 in Singapore. The flagship event brought together senior executives, CMOs, and decision-makers from diverse industries, all seeking innovative technologies to elevate customer engagement and drive sustainable business growth.

EngageLab stood out as a trusted partner, showcasing its AI-driven customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to deliver personalized, impactful experiences across multiple touchpoints, fostering stronger relationships and higher retention rates.





Empowering Enterprises with Omnichannel Customer Engagement

At the summit, EngageLab engaged with senior leaders from leading organizations across Asia, addressing their unique challenges in customer communication, data integration, and operational efficiency. The discussions revealed a shared need for seamless, AI-powered engagement solutions to meet the demands of today’s fast-evolving digital landscape.

Key scenarios from the summit highlighted EngageLab’s ability to deliver transformative results:

A Leading E-Commerce Platform in Southeast Asia:

The platform’s CMO sought to improve customer retention and drive repeat purchases through personalized, multi-channel communication. EngageLab demonstrated its Omnichannel Customer Engagement Platform, which integrates AppPush, WebPush, Email, OTP, SMS, and WhatsApp. This enabled the platform to deliver consistent and tailored messaging across all customer touchpoints, significantly enhancing engagement and loyalty.

A Regional Financial Services Provider:

A senior marketing leader expressed challenges in managing fragmented customer data and delivering localized engagement across multiple regions. EngageLab showcased its AI-driven segmentation and analytics tools, which unify customer data, uncover actionable insights, and enable highly targeted engagement strategies.

A Global Consumer Electronics Brand:

The brand’s marketing director highlighted inefficiencies in their email campaigns, including low deliverability rates and limited personalization. EngageLab introduced its world-class email solutions, featuring domain preheating, intelligent routing, and advanced sender certification. These solutions ensured a 99.97% email delivery rate, significantly boosting engagement and campaign success.



Why EngageLab Stands Out

The MarTech Summit Asia 2025 highlighted EngageLab’s role as a trusted innovator in AI-powered customer engagement. Enterprises recognized EngageLab for its demonstrated ability to deliver:

Omnichannel Customer Engagement: Seamlessly integrate multiple communication channels to create cohesive, personalized customer journeys.

AI-Powered Insights: Real-time analytics and user behavior tracking to optimize engagement strategies and maximize ROI.

Real-time analytics and user behavior tracking to optimize engagement strategies and maximize ROI. Global Infrastructure: Strategically distributed global nodes ensure high delivery rates and compliance with local regulations.

Proven Results: EngageLab's solutions have driven significant success for clients, including a 30% increase in conversions for e-commerce platforms and a 40% boost in repurchase rates.

Driving the Future of Customer Engagement

As The MarTech Summit Asia 2025 concluded, it became evident that the future of customer engagement lies in personalization, automation, and omnichannel communication. EngageLab is proud to lead this transformation, helping businesses across industries unlock the full potential of their customer engagement strategies.

For enterprises seeking to elevate their customer engagement and operational efficiency, EngageLab offers not just technology, but a partnership in achieving sustainable growth.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading provider of AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solutions, empowering businesses to optimize customer communication, enhance engagement efficiency, and drive growth. With a focus on AI-driven personalization, omnichannel integration, and global scalability, EngageLab serves as a trusted partner for enterprises worldwide.

For more information, visit www.engagelab.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: marketing@engagelab.com | Website: www.engagelab.com

