Senate Bill 557 Printer's Number 584
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 584
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
557
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, COLEMAN AND PHILLIPS-HILL, APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 1 (General Provisions) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in rules of construction, further
providing for legislative intent controls.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1921 of Title 1 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 1921. Legislative intent controls.
* * *
(d) Deference.--
(1) If words of a statute are not explicit, the
following shall apply:
(i) T he ambiguity of the statute may not be
interpreted as an implicit delegation to a Commonwealth
department, agency, board or commission of legislative
rulemaking authority.
(ii) The ambiguity of the statute may not be used as
justification for any of the following:
(A) Interpreting the authority of a Commonwealth
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.