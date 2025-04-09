Submit Release
Senate Bill 557 Printer's Number 584

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 584

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

557

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, COLEMAN AND PHILLIPS-HILL, APRIL 9, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 9, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 1 (General Provisions) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in rules of construction, further

providing for legislative intent controls.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1921 of Title 1 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1921. Legislative intent controls.

* * *

(d) Deference.--

(1) If words of a statute are not explicit, the

following shall apply:

(i) T he ambiguity of the statute may not be

interpreted as an implicit delegation to a Commonwealth

department, agency, board or commission of legislative

rulemaking authority.

(ii) The ambiguity of the statute may not be used as

justification for any of the following:

(A) Interpreting the authority of a Commonwealth

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

