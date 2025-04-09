Senate Bill 565 Printer's Number 578

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - additional supplemental annuities), 8348.3 (relating to

supplemental annuities commencing 1994), 8348.4 (relating to

special supplemental postretirement adjustment), 8348.5

(relating to supplemental annuities commencing 1998), 8348.6

(relating to supplemental annuities commencing 2002) , 8348.7

(relating to supplemental annuities commencing 2003) and 8348.9

(relating to supplemental annuity commencing 2026).

(b) Amount of additional supplemental annuity.--The amount

of the supplemental annuity payable under this section shall be

a percentage of the amount of the monthly annuity payment on

July 1, 2025, determined on the basis of the most recent

effective date of retirement as follows:

Most recent effective date Percentage factor

of retirement

July 2, 2000, through July 1, 2001 4.5%

July 2, 1999, through July 1, 2000 5%

July 2, 1998, through July 1, 1999 5.5%

July 2, 1997, through July 1, 1998 6%

July 2, 1996, through July 1, 1997 6.5%

July 2, 1995, through July 1, 1996 7%

July 2, 1994, through July 1, 1995 7.5%

July 2, 1993, through July 1, 1994 8%

July 2, 1992, through July 1, 1993 8.5%

July 2, 1991, through July 1, 1992 9%

July 2, 1990, through July 1, 1991 9.5%

July 2, 1989, through July 1, 1990 10%

July 2, 1988, through July 1, 1989 10.5%

July 2, 1987, through July 1, 1988 11%

July 2, 1986, through July 1, 1987 11.5%

July 2, 1985, through July 1, 1986 12%

