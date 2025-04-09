Senate Bill 571 Printer's Number 581

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - the Commission pledge the credit of any of the Member States,

except by and with the authority of the Member State.

5. The Commission shall keep accurate accounts of all

receipts and disbursements. The receipts and disbursements of

the Commission shall be subject to the audit and accounting

procedures established under its bylaws. However, all receipts

and disbursements of funds handled by the Commission shall be

audited yearly by a certified or licensed public accountant, and

the report of the audit shall be included in and become part of

the annual report of the Commission.

G. Qualified Immunity, Defense, and Indemnification

1. The members, officers, executive director, employees and

representatives of the Commission shall be immune from suit and

liability, either personally or in their official capacity, for

any claim for damage to or loss of property or personal injury

or other civil liability caused by or arising out of any actual

or alleged act, error or omission that occurred, or that the

person against whom the claim is made had a reasonable basis for

believing occurred within the scope of Commission employment,

duties or responsibilities; provided that nothing in this

paragraph shall be construed to protect any such person from

suit and/or liability for any damage, loss, injury, or liability

caused by the intentional or willful or wanton misconduct of

that person.

2. The Commission shall defend any member, officer,

executive director, employee, or representative of the

Commission in any civil action seeking to impose liability

arising out of any actual or alleged act, error, or omission

that occurred within the scope of Commission employment, duties,

or responsibilities, or that the person against whom the claim

