Senate Bill 571 Printer's Number 581
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - the Commission pledge the credit of any of the Member States,
except by and with the authority of the Member State.
5. The Commission shall keep accurate accounts of all
receipts and disbursements. The receipts and disbursements of
the Commission shall be subject to the audit and accounting
procedures established under its bylaws. However, all receipts
and disbursements of funds handled by the Commission shall be
audited yearly by a certified or licensed public accountant, and
the report of the audit shall be included in and become part of
the annual report of the Commission.
G. Qualified Immunity, Defense, and Indemnification
1. The members, officers, executive director, employees and
representatives of the Commission shall be immune from suit and
liability, either personally or in their official capacity, for
any claim for damage to or loss of property or personal injury
or other civil liability caused by or arising out of any actual
or alleged act, error or omission that occurred, or that the
person against whom the claim is made had a reasonable basis for
believing occurred within the scope of Commission employment,
duties or responsibilities; provided that nothing in this
paragraph shall be construed to protect any such person from
suit and/or liability for any damage, loss, injury, or liability
caused by the intentional or willful or wanton misconduct of
that person.
2. The Commission shall defend any member, officer,
executive director, employee, or representative of the
Commission in any civil action seeking to impose liability
arising out of any actual or alleged act, error, or omission
that occurred within the scope of Commission employment, duties,
or responsibilities, or that the person against whom the claim
20250SB0571PN0581 - 21 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.