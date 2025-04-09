Senate Bill 573 Printer's Number 583
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 583
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
573
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, SAVAL, STREET, FONTANA, COSTA AND
SANTARSIERO, APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for blood donation education.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1529. Blood Donation Education.--(a) The Department
of Education shall, in cooperation with the Department of
Health:
(1) Establish a unit of instruction to educate students in
grades eleven and twelve regarding blood donation, emphasize the
need for donated blood and encourage blood donation and
participation in blood donation programs for students.
(2) Develop and distribute appropriate educational materials
and resources to educators and public and nonpublic schools.
