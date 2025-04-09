Senate Bill 576 Printer's Number 576
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 576
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
576
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, COLEMAN,
BARTOLOTTA AND LAUGHLIN, APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in mutual thrift institutions tax, further
providing for imposition, report and payment of tax and
exemptions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1502(a) and (d)(2) of the act of March 4,
1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, are
amended to read:
Section 1502. Imposition; Report and Payment of Tax;
Exemptions.--(a) Every institution shall annually, by April 15
of each year beginning in the year 1984, make a report to the
Department of Revenue, setting forth the entire amount of
taxable net income received or accrued by said institution from
all sources during the preceding year, and such other
