Senate Bill 585 Printer's Number 592
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 592
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
585
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, BARTOLOTTA, KEARNEY, COMITTA AND
COSTA, APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
APRIL 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387),
entitled "An act prohibiting unfair methods of competition
and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the conduct of
any trade or commerce, giving the Attorney General and
District Attorneys certain powers and duties and providing
penalties," providing for prohibition of certain fee charges.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387),
known as the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law,
is amended by adding a section to read:
Section 3.2. Prohibition of certain fee charges.--(a)
Subject to Federal law and regulation, a person may not charge a
consumer an additional rate or fee or a differential in the rate
or fee associated with payment on an account when the consumer
chooses to pay by the United States mail or receive a paper
billing statement.
(b) Nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit a
person from offering consumers a credit or other incentive to
