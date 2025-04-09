Senate Bill 585 Printer's Number 592

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 592

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

585

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, BARTOLOTTA, KEARNEY, COMITTA AND

COSTA, APRIL 9, 2025

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

APRIL 9, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387),

entitled "An act prohibiting unfair methods of competition

and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the conduct of

any trade or commerce, giving the Attorney General and

District Attorneys certain powers and duties and providing

penalties," providing for prohibition of certain fee charges.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 17, 1968 (P.L.1224, No.387),

known as the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law,

is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 3.2. Prohibition of certain fee charges.--(a)

Subject to Federal law and regulation, a person may not charge a

consumer an additional rate or fee or a differential in the rate

or fee associated with payment on an account when the consumer

chooses to pay by the United States mail or receive a paper

billing statement.

(b) Nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit a

person from offering consumers a credit or other incentive to

