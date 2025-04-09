Senate Bill 598 Printer's Number 604
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 604
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
598
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, BROOKS, MASTRIANO AND STEFANO, APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 9, 2025
AN ACT
Providing for display of the Preamble of the Constitution of the
United States in each school building.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Short title.
This act shall be known and may be cited as the Display of
the Preamble Act.
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"School entity." A school district, joint school district,
area career and technical school, intermediate unit, charter
school, regional charter school or cyber charter school.
Section 3. Display of the Preamble of the Constitution of the
United States.
(a) Duties.--The governing board of each school entity in
this Commonwealth shall display the Preamble of the Constitution
Legal Disclaimer:
