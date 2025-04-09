Submit Release
Senate Bill 598 Printer's Number 604

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 604

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

598

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, BROOKS, MASTRIANO AND STEFANO, APRIL 9, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 9, 2025

AN ACT

Providing for display of the Preamble of the Constitution of the

United States in each school building.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the Display of

the Preamble Act.

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"School entity." A school district, joint school district,

area career and technical school, intermediate unit, charter

school, regional charter school or cyber charter school.

Section 3. Display of the Preamble of the Constitution of the

United States.

(a) Duties.--The governing board of each school entity in

this Commonwealth shall display the Preamble of the Constitution

