Senate Bill 596 Printer's Number 603
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 603
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
596
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY DUSH AND STEFANO, APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in liquid fuels and fuels tax, providing for report
to General Assembly.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 9025. Report to General Assembly.
(a) Report.--The department shall submit a report not later
than March 1 of each year to each member of the Senate and House
of Representatives. The report shall include the following:
(1) The amount of money collected under section 9004(b)
(relating to imposition of tax, exemptions and deductions) in
each municipality in the preceding calendar year.
(2) The gallons of fuel purchased and taxed under
section 9004(b) in each municipality in the preceding
calendar year.
(3) The quantity and type of each liquid fuel sold in
each municipality in the preceding calendar year.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
