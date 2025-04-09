Senate Bill 596 Printer's Number 603

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 603

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

596

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY DUSH AND STEFANO, APRIL 9, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 9, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in liquid fuels and fuels tax, providing for report

to General Assembly.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 9025. Report to General Assembly.

(a) Report.--The department shall submit a report not later

than March 1 of each year to each member of the Senate and House

of Representatives. The report shall include the following:

(1) The amount of money collected under section 9004(b)

(relating to imposition of tax, exemptions and deductions) in

each municipality in the preceding calendar year.

(2) The gallons of fuel purchased and taxed under

section 9004(b) in each municipality in the preceding

calendar year.

(3) The quantity and type of each liquid fuel sold in

each municipality in the preceding calendar year.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19