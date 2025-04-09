Senate Bill 600 Printer's Number 606

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - distribution company shall document in writing the choice

made by the customer according to a procedure adopted for

that purpose by the electric distribution company. If no

choice is made by the customer, the electric distribution

company shall install an analog meter.

* * *

(2.1) A customer has the right to o pt out , at any time,

of a previously installed smart meter according to a

procedure adopted for that purpose by the electric

distribution company.

(2.2) An electric distribution company may not charge a

customer a fee for exercising the right to o pt out of a smart

meter under paragraph (2)(ii) or (2.1).

(2.3) If a customer opts out of a smart meter under

paragraph (2)(ii) or (2.1), the electric distribution company

shall install an analog meter.

(2.4) An electric distribution company shall include on

its publicly accessible Internet website, and make available

to customers who call customer support, information about the

procedure for customers to o pt out of smart meters.

* * *

(g) [Definition.--As used in this section, the term "smart]

Definitions.--As used in this section, the following words and

phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this subsection

unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Smart meter." A meter for electricity usage that operates

on smart meter technology.

"Smart meter [technology" means technology] technology."

Technology, including metering technology and network

communications technology capable of bidirectional

20250SB0600PN0606 - 2 -

