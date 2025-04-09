Senate Bill 600 Printer's Number 606
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - distribution company shall document in writing the choice
made by the customer according to a procedure adopted for
that purpose by the electric distribution company. If no
choice is made by the customer, the electric distribution
company shall install an analog meter.
* * *
(2.1) A customer has the right to o pt out , at any time,
of a previously installed smart meter according to a
procedure adopted for that purpose by the electric
distribution company.
(2.2) An electric distribution company may not charge a
customer a fee for exercising the right to o pt out of a smart
meter under paragraph (2)(ii) or (2.1).
(2.3) If a customer opts out of a smart meter under
paragraph (2)(ii) or (2.1), the electric distribution company
shall install an analog meter.
(2.4) An electric distribution company shall include on
its publicly accessible Internet website, and make available
to customers who call customer support, information about the
procedure for customers to o pt out of smart meters.
* * *
(g) [Definition.--As used in this section, the term "smart]
Definitions.--As used in this section, the following words and
phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this subsection
unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Smart meter." A meter for electricity usage that operates
on smart meter technology.
"Smart meter [technology" means technology] technology."
Technology, including metering technology and network
communications technology capable of bidirectional
20250SB0600PN0606 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.