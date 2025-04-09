Senate Resolution 77 Printer's Number 608

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 608

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

77

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN, COMITTA, VOGEL, TARTAGLIONE,

CULVER AND STEFANO, APRIL 9, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of May 18 through 24, 2025, as "Public

Works Week" in Pennsylvania to coincide with "National Public

Works Week."

WHEREAS, The theme for "National Public Works Week" in 2025

is "People, Purpose, Presence"; and

WHEREAS, The theme is fitting since public works

professionals focus on infrastructure, facilities and services

that are vitally important to sustainable and resilient

communities; and

WHEREAS, Public works professionals work behind the scenes to

make our communities healthier and safer; and

WHEREAS, Public works professionals improve the overall

quality of life for residents of this Commonwealth and

throughout our nation; and

WHEREAS, It is important to recognize public works

professionals who we may not always see, but who we know are

hard at work because public works is evident in everything we do

and everywhere we go; and

