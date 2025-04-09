Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,662 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 77 Printer's Number 608

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 608

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

77

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN, COMITTA, VOGEL, TARTAGLIONE,

CULVER AND STEFANO, APRIL 9, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of May 18 through 24, 2025, as "Public

Works Week" in Pennsylvania to coincide with "National Public

Works Week."

WHEREAS, The theme for "National Public Works Week" in 2025

is "People, Purpose, Presence"; and

WHEREAS, The theme is fitting since public works

professionals focus on infrastructure, facilities and services

that are vitally important to sustainable and resilient

communities; and

WHEREAS, Public works professionals work behind the scenes to

make our communities healthier and safer; and

WHEREAS, Public works professionals improve the overall

quality of life for residents of this Commonwealth and

throughout our nation; and

WHEREAS, It is important to recognize public works

professionals who we may not always see, but who we know are

hard at work because public works is evident in everything we do

and everywhere we go; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 77 Printer's Number 608

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more