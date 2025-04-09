Senate Resolution 77 Printer's Number 608
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 608
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
77
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, BROWN, COMITTA, VOGEL, TARTAGLIONE,
CULVER AND STEFANO, APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of May 18 through 24, 2025, as "Public
Works Week" in Pennsylvania to coincide with "National Public
Works Week."
WHEREAS, The theme for "National Public Works Week" in 2025
is "People, Purpose, Presence"; and
WHEREAS, The theme is fitting since public works
professionals focus on infrastructure, facilities and services
that are vitally important to sustainable and resilient
communities; and
WHEREAS, Public works professionals work behind the scenes to
make our communities healthier and safer; and
WHEREAS, Public works professionals improve the overall
quality of life for residents of this Commonwealth and
throughout our nation; and
WHEREAS, It is important to recognize public works
professionals who we may not always see, but who we know are
hard at work because public works is evident in everything we do
and everywhere we go; and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.