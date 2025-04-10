Submit Release
April 10, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE PUBLIC CONSULTATION ON THE DRAFT SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL CURRICULUM

Panahon na upang tuparin natin ang pangako ng senior high school program na magiging handa ang ating mga graduates para sa trabaho. Panahon na rin upang tuparin natin ang pangakong mababawasan ang mga taon sa kolehiyo dahil sa dagdag na dalawang taon sa high school. The reforms we will roll out should deliver these results. A June 2023 poll from Pulse Asia revealed that only four in ten Filipinos are satisfied with senior high school. It's high time we address their dissatisfaction.

In the meantime, I urge the public to give their feedback to the proposed senior high school curriculum. Gamitin natin ang pagkakataong ito upang matiyak na magiging epektibo ang mga reporma sa programa.

