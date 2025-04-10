Custom Digital Solutions Forms Strategic Partnership with PSP Sports to Expand Cross-Industry Marketing Capabilities

Custom Digital Solutions, a Digital Marketing & Search Agency in Charleston, SC

A Charleston-based digital marketing agency has entered into a strategic partnership with PSP Sports, a leader in sports media advertising & event publication.

This partnership represents a powerful opportunity to bridge digital strategy with established media channels in sports and entertainment!” — Audrey Bakhach

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Custom Digital Solutions (CDS) , a Charleston-based digital marketing agency recognized for its SEO services , paid media, and web development expertise, has entered into a strategic partnership with PSP Sports, a national leader in sports media advertising and event publication.This collaboration merges CDS’s strength in digital performance marketing with PSP Sports’ reach across print and experiential advertising, unlocking cross-channel growth opportunities for clients nationwide."It enables us to offer our clients not just performance-based marketing online, but meaningful, high-visibility placements in physical and televised spaces through PSP’s extensive network," said Audrey Bakhach, CEO of Custom Digital Solutions.Through this partnership, PSP clients will also gain access to CDS’s capabilities in custom website development, analytics-driven strategy, and modern digital marketing solutions tailored for today’s consumer behavior.A Multi-Channel Strategy for the Future:Together, the two companies will serve businesses of all sizes through integrated campaigns spanning search, social, print, and live events. The partnership aims to equip brands with smarter, unified strategies that drive measurable results across all touchpoints.About PSP Sports:PSP Sports provides advertising sales services for over 100 major franchises and events across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA Golf, NASCAR, NCAA Football & Basketball, and the U.S. Open Tennis Championships. As the largest publisher of gameday programs, yearbooks, and special event publications in the U.S., PSP ensures nationwide distribution through stadiums, arenas, newsstands, subscriptions, and other outlets.About Custom Digital Solutions:Custom Digital Solutions is a Charleston-based performance marketing agency delivering measurable outcomes through SEO, paid media management, email and SMS marketing, and data analytics consulting. Known for its transparent, ROI-focused approach, CDS supports businesses with scalable digital strategies tailored for sustainable growth.

Custom Digital Solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.