Governor Abbott Announces Joint SBA Preliminary Damage Assessments For Northeast Texas Severe Storm Damage

TEXAS, April 9 - April 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to request that officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) join state and local partners in conducting joint preliminary damage assessments in Northeast Texas communities impacted by recent severe storms. These assessments will help determine whether Texas meets the federal thresholds for disaster assistance.



"Communities in North Texas continue to recover from severe weather that hit over the weekend," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I requested that the U.S. Small Business Administration join state and local officials to assess storm damage to homes and businesses to see if Texas qualifies for low-interest loans critical to rebuild impacted communities. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management for working tirelessly with local partners to ensure communities in North Texas meet the eligibility requirements for additional financial assistance.”



Officials continue to review disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through TDEM's Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT). Once it is safe to do so, affected Texans are encouraged to submit information about damage to homes or businesses by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov. This data is vital to help officials identify impacted areas and connect Texans with resources.



Last week, Governor Abbott activated state emergency response resources ahead of severe weather threats, including Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capabilities.

