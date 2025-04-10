Yard Force Launches the YF48vRX-RER38 Battery-Powered Riding Mower – Now Available at Costco Canada

YF48vRX-RER38 RIDING MOWER YF48vRX-RER38 RIDING MOWER-Deck Washing YF48vRX-RER38 RIDING MOWER

Yard Force announces the launch of the YF48vRX-RER38 48V Battery-Powered Riding Lawn Mower at select Costco Canada warehouses and online at Costco.ca.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yard Force, a manufacturer of residential outdoor power equipment, announces the availability of its latest model, the YF48vRX-RER38 48V Battery-Powered Riding Lawn Mower, now offered through Costco Canada. The launch marks a significant expansion of Yard Force’s battery-powered mower lineup into the Canadian retail market.

Designed with a focus on efficient performance and reduced environmental impact, the YF48vRX-RER38 offers homeowners a battery-powered alternative to traditional gas mowers. The unit is engineered to support mid-size residential properties with quiet operation and fewer maintenance requirements.

Battery-Powered Efficiency for Residential Use

The riding mower is powered by a 48V system comprised of four 12V 50Ah sealed lead-acid batteries, which together support mowing of up to 1.5 acres on a single charge, depending on conditions. This model is aimed at users seeking a quieter, lower-maintenance alternative to gas-powered equipment, without sacrificing functional capability.

“This introduction reflects our continuing efforts to expand battery innovation and to offer practical solutions to a broad range of homeowners,” said Ron Patching, Sales Director at Yard Force Canada.

Built for Canadian Homeowners: Key Features

• 38-inch Twin-Blade Steel Deck equipped with Yard Force’s Vortex™ Cutting System, designed to support mulching and side discharge, with optional bagging capability.

• Forward and Reverse Drive Modes with cruise control for improved handling.

• LCD Display for real-time battery level and performance visibility.

• LED Headlights and USB Port supporting utility use.

• Tool-Free Maintenance Design eliminating many of the common service needs associated with gas-powered units.

Available Now at Costco Canada – Innovation Meets Value

The YF48vRX-RER38 is now available in select Costco Canada locations and on Costco.ca. Yard Force is working alongside Costco to provide ongoing product training and support materials, aimed at improving customer understanding of battery-powered alternatives in the outdoor power equipment category.

The company notes that its partnership with Costco Canada is part of a broader strategic initiative to increase access to battery-powered equipment solutions through established retail channels.

About Yard Force

Yard Force designs and distributes outdoor power equipment focused on user experience, reliability, and environmental awareness. The company offers a wide range of products, including battery, hybrid, and electric solutions for residential and light commercial use. More information can be found at https://yardforceca.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.