MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CARTRIA™ RANKED 10/10 IN THIRD-PARTY VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT COMPARISONA new evaluation conducted by CHAPTGPT, an AI-driven consumer research platform, and independently sponsored by CARTRIA™, has awarded a perfect score of 10 OUT OF 10 to CARTRIA™, a rising provider of vehicle history reports. In the same evaluation, CARFAX, a widely recognized name in vehicle history reporting, received a score of 8 OUT OF 10.The assessment was based solely on the content of each report, including depth of information, data accuracy, accessibility, and overall consumer value. CARTRIA™ was noted for delivering a wide array of vehicle insights at a flat rate of $7 PER REPORT.This pricing model was highlighted as a breakthrough in information accessibility, solving a long-standing pain point in the industry. By eliminating high costs and complex pricing structures, CARTRIA™ enables all consumers—not just dealers or professionals—to access the same high-level data, helping to level the playing field between buyers and sellers.CARTRIA™ reports include a 126-POINT INSPECTION ACROSS 15 CORE CATEGORIES, covering accident records, title brand history, ownership changes, odometer verification, usage classification (fleet, rental, taxi), recalls, lien records, auction and sales data, and more. Reports are optimized for mobile viewing and built for clarity.“CARTRIA™ was created to remove the knowledge barrier that still exists for many used car buyers,” said Dr. Mark Harrison, founder of CARTRIA™. “Our goal is to make full vehicle history reports accessible to everyone, no matter their budget.”The evaluation arrives amid industry data suggesting that 1 IN 5 USED VEHICLES may carry hidden risks, such as salvage titles, structural damage, or odometer fraud. Making detailed history reports more accessible is seen as a key step toward improving transparency and protecting consumers from costly mistakes.CARFAX was recognized for its strong BRAND RECOGNITION, and its integration with AFFILIATED DEALERS AND SERVICE CENTERS is a valuable part of its report offering.Meanwhile, CARTRIA™ was distinguished for including features not typically found in standard reports, such as AUCTION PHOTOS, OEM EQUIPMENT LISTS, and CURRENT MARKET VALUE DATA, all delivered in a streamlined format at an accessible price point.A SAMPLE REPORT and the FULL COMPARISON CHART used in the evaluation are available at CARTRIA.COM.MEDIA CONTACTDr. Mark HarrisonFounder, CARTRIA™McAllen, TexasEmail: support@cartria.comPhone: 877-CAR-VIN0 (227-8460)Website: https://cartria.com ABOUT CARTRIA™CARTRIA™ is a vehicle history report provider founded to address the knowledge inequality that exists between used car buyers and sellers. For too long, detailed history reports have remained out of reach for many buyers due to cost barriers and limited access to information. CARTRIA™’s mission is to bring affordable vehicle history reports to everyone so no buyer has to worry about being taken advantage of.CARTRIA™. CAR REPORTS. DON’T BUY WITHOUT ONE.

