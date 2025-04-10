Tai Software Introduces the Most Flexible TMS on the Market at the TIA 2025 Capital Ideas Conference

SAN ANTONIO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this year's TIA Capital Ideas Conference, Tai Software announced three powerful new enhancements. These upgrades position Tai as the most flexible and automation-ready transportation management system for freight brokers. With it, brokers are empowered to operate on their terms, without the delays and expense of custom software development.

Traditional TMS platforms often lock brokers into rigid workflows, limiting how they manage shipment references, alerts, and carrier behavior. These constraints lead to inefficiencies, reactive customer service, and inconsistent carrier communication. Tai's latest updates are designed to give brokers total control over these essential elements.

"We’re enhancing TMS flexibility by putting control directly in the hands of brokers, allowing them to define their own business rules, streamline workflows, and adapt the system to fit their operations,” said Daniel Ely, Chief Product Officer at Tai Software. “It’s not about changing how you work to fit your TMS. It’s about your TMS working the way you do.”

Tai’s Three Flexibility-Driven Enhancements

1. Custom Shipment Reference Numbers

Brokers can now create and manage reference fields tailored to their operations. The TMS dashboard, customer portals, reports, and APIs will show these fields. Fields include internal tags and customer-specific IDs based on each company's unique logic.

2. Custom Shipment Alerts with Workflow Automation

Move beyond basic notifications. With Tai, brokers can create alerts based on business-specific conditions and trigger real-time actions. Custom alerts enable teams to stay ahead of issues instead of reacting after they occur.

3. Carrier Rules Engine

Brokers can set their own logic for interacting with carriers across their operations. Tai offers brokers tools for consistent, brand-driven carrier management. These include auto-selection, compliance checks, visibility settings, and performance tracking.

"These three capabilities give brokers deep operational control over what gets tracked, when to take action, and how their systems respond in real-time," said Ely.

Real Value for Freight Brokers

These latest enhancements give freight brokers the power to fully customize their TMS without relying on developers or incurring added costs. With greater visibility and better collaboration across teams and systems, Tai TMS helps brokers operate more efficiently, respond faster, and scale with confidence.

“This isn’t just flexibility. It’s data intelligence,” Ely explains. “You’re not just getting alerts; you’re triggering results.”

See Tai in Action at TIA 2025

Experience these new capabilities live at TIA Media Day and see how Tai delivers unmatched flexibility, intelligence, and control to freight brokers nationwide.

To learn more about Tai’s new capabilities or TIA 2025, contact Vanessa Galvis, Marketing Director, at vanessa.galvis@tai-software.com .

About Tai Software

Tai Software is a fully integrated freight management platform that drives brokers' efficiency and growth. Tai TMS automates operations for both Full Truckload (FTL) and Less-than-Truckload (LTL) shipments, integrating seamlessly with major carriers and technology partners. With over 500 tool integrations and over 20 years of industry innovation, freight brokers trust Tai TMS to simplify their processes and focus on strategic business growth. To learn more about Tai Software, visit https://tai-software.com/ .





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.