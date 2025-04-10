Move Over Brunch: Sugar Land Moms Choose ReWax and UnWine for Mother’s Day Fun

Moms Love Pouring Candles on Mother's Day at ReWax and UnWine

Skip the usual brunch—Sugar Land’s newest candle bar is hosting 5 custom events to celebrate moms all weekend long.

We’re offering more than events—we’re giving moms the ultimate celebration they actually want.” — Femi Shillingford, Co-Founder

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Mother’s Day, skip the crowded brunch spots and give Mom the celebration she truly deserves with ReWax and UnWine Sugar Land ’s exclusive weekend lineup. The newly opened custom candle making bar is offering a variety of creative, relaxing, and unforgettable events that will light up Mother’s Day like never before.With five themed events spanning May 10 and 11, ReWax and UnWine is turning the traditional Mother’s Day into something way more LIT!The Mother’s Day Experience Lineup Includes:Mommy and Me | Saturday, May 10 & Sunday, May 11 | 9:00 AMStart the day with a heartwarming bonding session. Moms and their little ones pour custom candles side by side—making both memories and meaningful keepsakes.Blend Your Own Tea Party | Saturday, May 10 & Sunday, May 11 | 12:00 PMSip teas, enjoy light bites, and pour candles in a dreamy tea party setting. This charming event is perfect for moms who love elegance with a hands-on twist.Charcuterie Brunch | Saturday, May 10 | 3:00 PMThis deliciously creative brunch experience combines a curated charcuterie spread with candle making. A flavorful and fun escape from the usual Mother’s Day fare.Chair Massages | Saturday, May 10 | 6:00 PM & Sunday, May 11 | 3:00 PMRelaxation, unlocked. Guests enjoy chair massages before or after candle-pouring—a thoughtful way to pamper Mom with calm and creativity.Uncorked: Mom’s Edition | Saturday, May 10 | 9:00 PM & Sunday, May 11 | 6:00 PMThe ultimate moms’ night out. Bring the crew, pour a glass (or two), and let loose with music, candle making, and a whole lot of fun. Whether it’s with friends or adult kids, this is how you turn Mother’s Day into Mother’s Weekend.“At ReWax and UnWine, we’re all about creating experiences that make people feel special,” said Femi Shillingford, owner of ReWax and UnWine Sugar Land, TX. “These events are designed to bring people together in a way that’s both fun and memorable. Whether you’re enjoying a calm tea party or a wild night out, we’ve got something for every mom to enjoy.”Each experience includes custom candle making—ReWax and UnWine’s signature interactive activity. Guests choose their own scents, colors, and vessels to create one-of-a-kind candles they’ll take home as lasting mementos of their celebration.Reserve your spot today—tickets are selling fast:Location: 3320 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77479Media Contact: franchise@rewaxandunwineevents.comInstagram: @rewaxandunwinePhone: 1-833-WAX-WINEAbout ReWax and UnWine Sugar LandReWax and UnWine Sugar Land is part of the first-ever franchised custom candle making experience in the U.S. The venue offers guests the opportunity to create personalized candles in a high-energy, feel-good atmosphere. Whether you’re planning a celebration, bonding with loved ones, or just looking for a unique outing, ReWax and UnWine delivers a fun and creative way to connect.

