Justice Department, FBI Join U.S. Coast Guard During Offload of More than $509 Million in Illegal Drugs

Attorney General Pamela Bondi joined FBI Director Kash Patel and leaders from the U.S. Coast Guard as they offloaded over 48,400 pounds of illegal drugs valued at more than $509 million at Port Everglades, Florida.

