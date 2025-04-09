Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Shift Lanes at the I-95 and Route 4 Northbound Merge in Warwick

RHODE ISLAND, April 9 - On Friday night, April 11, the Rhode Island Department Transportation (RIDOT) will shift all travel lanes to the right for road work where I-95 North and Route 4 North merge in Warwick. The change is necessary as work begins on a project to widen the highway corridor to provide more space for merging traffic, which will help decrease congestion during the morning and evening rush hours.

All travel lanes will remain open during peak travel times, but they will be narrowed and drivers should reduce their speed in the work zone. Lane closures are likely during late evening and overnight hours (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.).

The lane shift will be in place until early summer followed by a second phase with lanes shifted to the left. RIDOT expects the work to finish in the fall.

This safety improvement is part of a $12.4 million project that also included the installation of guardrail in several locations along six miles of I-95 North and South between Exit 18 (Route 3) and Exit 24 (Route 2). The guardrail work is complete.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

These safety improvements are made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.