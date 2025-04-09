NC Medicaid Expansion Reaches 650,000 North Carolinians Enrolled Fewer Than 18 Months After Launch

NORTH CAROLINA, April 9 - Governor Josh Stein announced that as of today, 650,000 newly eligible North Carolinians have gained access to affordable health care through Medicaid expansion, including veterans and workers in child care, construction, hospitality, home health care and other industries essential to the state.

“Medicaid expansion shows what is possible when our state’s leaders come together in a bipartisan effort to serve North Carolinians,” said Governor Josh Stein. “North Carolina’s Medicaid program is innovative and fiscally responsible. It delivers for taxpayers, helps keep people healthy, supports businesses and workforce and drives access to health care in rural communities. Medicaid strengthens North Carolina, and we need to protect it from damaging federal cuts.”

Since Medicaid expansion launched on Dec. 1, 2023:

6.1 million prescriptions were filled by new enrollees for heart health, diabetes, seizures and other illnesses.

$86 million in claims for dental services have been covered by Medicaid for the expansion population.

233,000+ members of rural communities, more than one in three of all newly eligible people, who may not otherwise have access to health care, enrolled in Medicaid.

Overdoses in North Carolina have decreased, with visits to emergency departments down by 29% and suspected overdose deaths down by 27% from 2023 to 2024. There are more behavioral health providers serving people covered by Medicaid since expansion.

“From a regular check-up, to specialized care for a chronic condition, to filling a prescription without worrying about high co-pays, getting health coverage is life-changing for people in every county,” said NC Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai. “NC Medicaid helps North Carolinians stay healthy, avoid missing work and enjoy time with their loved ones.”

Including those covered through Medicaid expansion, NC Medicaid provides affordable health coverage to more than 1 in 4 North Carolinians: more than 3 million children, older adults, people living with disabilities and other working adults. Despite widespread support for Medicaid, Congress is proposing massive cuts to the program that will hurt the state. Current proposals could take health care away from North Carolinians, worsen health outcomes, take billions from our state's economy, disproportionately harm rural communities and drive-up costs for everyone, including employers.

NCDHHS’ Medicaid Expansion webpage continues to provide information on eligibility, how to apply and where to get support. Additionally, the Medicaid Expansion Dashboard provides detailed information on the impact in all 100 counties. To learn more about expansion, why it’s important to protect Medicaid and how to get involved, visit medicaid.nc.gov.