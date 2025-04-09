FATMAN’s Pizza Shares Expert Tips on Crafting Pizza Dough at Home in HelloTonawanda Magazine

TONAWANDA, N.Y., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What makes homemade pizza taste like it came from a professional kitchen? In the latest edition of HelloTonawanda , FATMAN’s Pizza owner Jeff Galdys offers his insights into the dough-making process, helping readers unlock the secret to creating flavorful, pizzeria-style pizza in their own kitchens.

Galdys, known for his mastery of the craft at FATMAN’s Pizza in Tonawanda, NY, shares step-by-step techniques for preparing delicious dough from scratch. According to the feature, the foundation of great pizza starts with premium ingredients, including quality flour, water, yeast, salt, and olive oil. Mixing and kneading methods also play a critical role, ensuring the dough develops the right texture and flavor.

The article encourages home cooks to experiment with herbs like basil, oregano, or garlic powder to enhance the dough’s aroma and taste. After kneading to a smooth consistency, the dough should rise until doubled in size before being shaped and rolled. Preheating the oven and any baking surfaces is also emphasized to achieve an optimal bake. With these tips, Galdys empowers readers to get creative with toppings and personalize their pizza to reflect their own culinary flair.

FATMAN’s Pizza continues to be a staple in the Tonawanda community, offering authentic flavors and family-style service. Through this collaboration with HelloTonawanda, Galdys extends his passion for pizza-making to local households, encouraging families to enjoy the rewarding process of preparing homemade pizza together.





