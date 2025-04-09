Victim Rescued Following Joint Permian Basin Human Trafficking Investigation (West Texas Region)

MIDLAND/ODESSA – The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division (CID), in collaboration with the Odessa Police Department (OPD) and Midland Co. Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), arrested two and rescued one victim following a human trafficking investigation in the Permian Basin.

DPS, OPD and MCSO launched an investigation into possible human trafficking out of a hotel in the Midland/Odessa area on March 31. Multiple potential victims and a suspect were identified over the course of the investigation. Then, on April 4, OPD was dispatched to IH-20 and Grandview Avenue regarding a disturbance in a vehicle that had been identified during the investigation. Once the vehicle began moving, MCSO quickly located the vehicle and responded alongside DPS Special Agents near IH-20 and Rankin Highway.

At the scene, Damante Baty, 33, was arrested for trafficking of persons (a second-degree felony) and driving with an invalid license. Talisha Hale, 26, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (a third-degree felony) and public intoxication. One victim was rescued and is receiving victim services.

This investigation highlights the partnerships between Permian Basin law enforcement to combat human and sex trafficking. If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888. Remember, you can also report suspicious behavior through the iWatch Texas program via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org, or by calling 1-844-643-2251. All reports are confidential.

###(DPS – West Texas Region)