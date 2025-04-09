New Recommendations on Fish Consumption for Parts of the Pawcatuck River and Grills Preserve Pond Due to PFAS Contamination

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is recommending that the public limit consumption of native fish caught in certain areas of the Pawcatuck River downstream of Burdickville Road in Hopkinton and to avoid eating any fish from the Grills Preserve Pond in Bradford. Fish caught in these areas have had high levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances).

RIDOH is issuing the following fish consumption recommendations to protect public health:

- Do not eat any fish caught from the Grills Preserve Pond.

- Eat no more than 1 meal per month of native fish (i.e., perch, bass, and pickerel) caught from the Pawcatuck River downstream of Burdickville Road in Hopkinton.

- Since PFAS tend to accumulate more in organs compared to muscle tissue, do not eat the organs of fish caught from the Pawcatuck River downstream of Burdickville Road in Hopkinton.

- RIDOH does not currently have the data needed to make a health-based recommendation on the safety of consuming stocked trout in this section of the Pawcatuck River. Individuals concerned about PFAS should know that these species can accumulate PFAS. People can be exposed to PFAS from a variety of sources and can lower their intake from one or more sources by limiting or replacing them.

Stocked trout were not collected in this study, so RIDOH does not have data to show how much PFAS they contain. Generally, research shows that fish take up PFAS quickly from the environment. Stocked trout are raised in a separate location and do not spend as much time in the river. Right now, there is not enough data about how fast PFAS levels increase in stocked trout. For stocked trout in the Pawcatuck River, RIDOH cannot determine if PFAS will reach levels of concern before they are fished. RIDOH is currently working with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) to get better data on whether PFAS reaches levels of concern in stocked trout. RIDEM has also changed the stocking schedule so that PFAS in stocked trout are less likely to reach levels of concern.

"Fishing is a valued tradition in Rhode Island, and fish are a good source of protein and nutrients. However, fish in some areas can have high levels of pollutants that can harm our health," said Director of Health Jerome Larkin, MD. "While we are still learning about the sources and effects of PFAS, it is important to take steps to lower our exposure to these chemicals. After careful consideration of the data and health risks, we are recommending that people eat only one meal per month of native fish (i.e., perch, bass, and pickerel) caught from the Pawcatuck River downstream Burdickville Road in Hopkinton."

RIDOH has posted signs at the Grills Preserve Pond advising people not to eat the fish. RIDOH is planning to post signs at popular fishing spots along the Pawcatuck River in the area of the advisory. The Department is also planning two public meetings to discuss the findings, hear community concerns and input, and provide guidance on reducing exposure risks. The community meetings will be scheduled in spring 2025. Sign up to be notified when the meetings are scheduled at health.ri.gov/fish.

About PFAS PFAS are a class of chemicals that repel oil and water. They have been used since the 1940s to make products water-, grease-, and stain-resistant and in certain fire-fighting products. Some PFAS take centuries to break down in the environment. PFAS that don't break down build up in and pollute the environment. PFAS can also build up in our bodies. People can be exposed to PFAS by eating food, drinking water, accidentally swallowing dust, or breathing air polluted with PFAS.

Studies have shown certain PFAS can contribute to negative health effects, including: higher cholesterol levels; lower infant birth weights; weakened immune response; and increased risk of some cancer, including kidney cancer.

More Details About the Advisory and Data RIDOH is making these recommendations based on the known health risks of PFAS and data on PFAS in fish that is available today. RIDOH, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, researchers from Roger Williams University, and the Environmental Protection Agency recently worked together to test several fish species that are native to the Pawcatuck River and Grills Preserve Pond for PFAS. The fish tested included sunfish, largemouth bass, and chain pickerel.

Fish caught from the Grills Preserve Pond had very high levels of PFAS that could increase the risk of health effects. Based on the level of PFAS, RIDOH advises the public not to eat fish from the Grills Preserve Pond.

Fish were collected from the Pawcatuck River in the area of the former Bradford Dyeing Association facility also had high levels of PFAS. However, levels of PFAS were lower in fish from the Pawcatuck River than the Grills Preserve Pond. Therefore, RIDOH advises the public to eat only one native fish meal per month from the Pawcatuck River downstream of Burdickville Road in Hopkinton. Upstream of this point, RIDOH does not have data to make a recommendation on the amount of fish that is safe to eat.

Currently, there is no data on how quickly stocked trout in the Pawcatuck River accumulate PFAS from the river. There is limited data from other states and scientific studies that shows stocked trout can accumulate PFAS quickly. However, studies on this topic have used conditions that are not reflective of conditions in the Pawcatuck River. RIDOH may change this guidance if data show that stocked trout in the Pawcatuck River do accumulate PFAS to levels that cause health concerns. Similarly, RIDOH does not have the data needed to make a health-based recommendation on the safety of eating wild game and bird species near Bradford Dyeing Association. People concerned about PFAS should know that these species (e.g., stocked trout and game birds) can accumulate PFAS. People can be exposed to PFAS from a variety of sources. You can lower your exposure to PFAS by limiting or replacing common sources of PFAS. PFAS is common in many products like grease-resistant food packaging, non-stick pots and pans, and stain-resistant carpeting.

For more information about fish consumption guidance, visit health.ri.gov/fish or contact the RIDOH Health Information Line at 401-222-5960. The full health consultation report and addendum on stocked trout are available on the RIDOH website at health.ri.gov/ehrap. For more information on PFAS and health risks, visit health.ri.gov/pfas.