Jenny Zeng’s Amazon Bestseller ‘Empowering Emotions’ Introduces the C.A.L.M Framework

Singapore, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jenny Zeng's Amazon #1 bestseller, "Empowering Emotions," presents the C.A.L.M framework, a structured, evidence-based method designed to help readers effectively manage anxiety, trauma, and emotional distress.​

Jenny Zeng, a seasoned emotional coach and psychologist, has released her latest book, Empowering Emotions: The Ultimate Guide to C.A.L.M Amid Life's Pains and Trauma, which has achieved Amazon #1 bestseller status in categories such as Teen Health, Self-Help for Anxiety & Phobias, and Children's Health.

This comprehensive guide offers readers practical strategies to manage emotional struggles, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), through the implementation of the C.A.L.M framework, Controlling breathing, Address thoughts, Let go of tension, and Mindfulness.​

According to the World Health Organization, in 2019, approximately 970 million people worldwide were living with a mental disorder, with anxiety and depressive disorders being the most common. Zeng's C.A.L.M framework provides readers with scientifically supported self-regulation techniques aimed at fostering long-term emotional resilience.​

Drawing from her personal experiences with anger mismanagement and psychological distress, Zeng shares how unresolved emotions can lead to significant physiological and psychological consequences. Her journey toward self-healing, which included hospitalization due to extreme headaches, inspired the development of the strategies now outlined in her book.​

Grounded in cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), emotion-focused therapy (EFT), and mindfulness-based interventions, Empowering Emotions provides a structured self-management system for individuals struggling with emotional challenges.

The book also includes real-world case studies demonstrating how people have successfully applied C.A.L.M techniques to overcome anger, anxiety, and trauma, highlighting its broad applicability across different psychological conditions.

Mental health professionals and readers alike have praised Empowering Emotions for its clear, step-by-step guidance, positioning it as a valuable resource for those seeking lasting emotional stability.

For more details or to purchase Empowering Emotions, visit Empowering Emotions on Amazon.

About Jenny Zeng

Jenny Zeng is an emotional coach and psychologist with over 20 years of experience in healthcare. Specializing in emotional regulation, trauma healing, and cognitive-behavioral strategies, she is dedicated to making mental health solutions accessible to individuals worldwide.

