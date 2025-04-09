Nerdio Announces Annual Partner of the Year Award Winners at NerdioCon 2025

Honoring the Managed Service Providers and Enterprise Partners Driving Innovation and Growth with Nerdio’s Cloud Management Solutions

CHICAGO, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, a premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to manage and cost-optimize native Microsoft cloud technologies, today announced the winners of its annual Partner of the Year Awards at NerdioCon. These awards recognize MSPs and enterprise partners who have demonstrated exceptional expertise, growth, and commitment to delivering cutting-edge Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and Microsoft 365 solutions using Nerdio’s technology.

Nerdio’s partner-first approach sets it apart by equipping MSPs and enterprise IT teams with powerful automation, cost optimization, and streamlined management of cloud environments in Microsoft Azure. These winners exemplify what’s possible when organizations fully leverage Nerdio’s advanced capabilities to simplify and scale virtual desktop and cloud IT deployments.

MSP Partner of the Year Winners:

North America Partner of the Year: Red River – Recognized for its innovative approach to delivering scalable, cost-effective cloud solutions to government and commercial customers. Red River grew its Microsoft 365 practice with Nerdio by onboarding over 200 customers, ensuring efficient endpoint management through native Microsoft technologies.

– Recognized for its innovative approach to delivering scalable, cost-effective cloud solutions to government and commercial customers. Red River grew its Microsoft 365 practice with Nerdio by onboarding over 200 customers, ensuring efficient endpoint management through native Microsoft technologies. International Partner of the Year: Sogeti Nederland B.V. – Honored for its leadership in helping European organizations modernize their IT infrastructure with Nerdio. Sogeti grew desktops under management by over 500% last year and rapidly rolled out Intune management across its managed service customer base.

– Honored for its leadership in helping European organizations modernize their IT infrastructure with Nerdio. Sogeti grew desktops under management by over 500% last year and rapidly rolled out Intune management across its managed service customer base. Growth Partner of the Year: Premier One – Awarded for its rapid expansion and public sector impact by streamlining secure, cloud-based IT environments. Premier One deployed Nerdio for over 29 customers and nearly 2,000 Azure Virtual Desktop users, realizing significant cost and time savings for IT teams.

Enterprise Partner of the Year Winners:

North America Partner of the Year: Alchemy Technology Group – Recognized for its leadership in helping enterprise organizations seamlessly transition from legacy solutions to Azure Virtual Desktop. In the past year, Alchemy grew its MRR by 66% year-over-year and more than doubled deal registrations, showcasing a strong commitment to driving modernization at scale.

Recognized for its leadership in helping enterprise organizations seamlessly transition from legacy solutions to Azure Virtual Desktop. In the past year, Alchemy grew its MRR by 66% year-over-year and more than doubled deal registrations, showcasing a strong commitment to driving modernization at scale. International Partner of the Year: Softcat – Honored for its continued success in empowering global enterprises to embrace Modern Work and Azure. Softcat grew its deal registrations by over 100% year-over-year and increased billings more than fourfold, reflecting its ability to deliver impactful, enterprise-grade cloud solutions with Nerdio.

– Honored for its continued success in empowering global enterprises to embrace Modern Work and Azure. Softcat grew its deal registrations by over 100% year-over-year and increased billings more than fourfold, reflecting its ability to deliver impactful, enterprise-grade cloud solutions with Nerdio. Growth Partner of the Year: Proact UK – Awarded for its rapid growth and expanding footprint in the enterprise space. Proact saw a 40% increase in validated deal registrations and drove meaningful cloud transformation efforts by helping organizations simplify and scale cloud management with Nerdio.

“These partners are raising the bar for how IT services are delivered in the cloud,” said Joseph Landes, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Nerdio. “They’ve not only adopted our platform but have used it to fundamentally transform how businesses operate in the cloud—whether that’s helping enterprises modernize their workforce technology or enabling MSPs to scale their offerings with efficiency and automation. Their success is a testament to the power of strategic partnership, deep technical expertise, and a shared vision for the future of cloud IT.”

To learn more about Nerdio’s Partner Program and how it accelerates cloud adoption, operational efficiency, and profitability, visit www.getnerdio.com.

Kaitlyn Ethier Nerdio 978-578-0480 media@getnerdio.com

