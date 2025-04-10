StoneShot Releases 2025 Professional Investor Marketing Research

StoneShot publishes its latest research. The study surveyed 253 UK/US professional investors focusing on email, fund document, and events​,

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StoneShot, a leading marketing automation platform for financial services, has published its latest professional investor marketing research, providing in-depth analysis on how fund managers can enhance engagement. The study surveyed 253 professional investors across the UK and US, focusing on email communication, fund document distribution, and event participation.​Key findings include:* Email: only 28% will unsubscribe if they find a communication uninteresting. That means, if the content isn’t engaging, they’ll ignore you.​* Fund Document Distribution: a quarter receive fund updates by email now, but 62% say email is their preferred channel.​* Events: only 19% are satisfied downloading calendar files after registering for an event. Just over half want meeting invites to go straight into their calendar with the rest adding it manually.​The key findings research report is available here:To delve deeper into these insights and discuss best practice examples, StoneShot is offering personalized one-on-one meetings with investment marketers. These sessions aim to help fund managers refine their engagement strategies based on the research findings.​​About StoneShotStoneShot is a digital marketing technology and services provider specializing in financial services. Its platform supports marketing automation, email marketing, event promotion, content automation, and fund document distribution. StoneShot helps marketing teams boost engagement and client experience while reducing operational inefficiencies. Clients include BNP Paribas, HSBC, and UBS, alongside boutique and fast-growing firms. Founded in London in 2001, StoneShot has offices in London, New York, and Singapore, serving clients in over 25 countries.​

