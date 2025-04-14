Dairy, Poultry and Produce Lead Global Spike in Q1 Food Recalls, According to FOODAKAI’s New Index

Published every three months, the Global Food Recall Index tracks product recalls issued by official food safety authorities across a selection of priority food categories. The FOODAKAI Global Food Recall Index is a quarterly snapshot of food product recall trends across ten critical food categories.

Global food recalls surged in Q1 2025, led by dairy, poultry, and produce. FOODAKAI’s Index reveals key risks and trends shaping food safety this year.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first quarter of 2025 saw a dramatic surge in global food product recalls, with dairy, poultry, and fresh produce categories leading the rise, according to the newly published FOODAKAI Global Food Recall Index.The index, now released quarterly, highlights a sharp uptick in safety incidents—especially in dairy, which alone accounted for nearly 400 recalls in Q1. Poultry and fruits & vegetables also posted alarming increases, indicating potential systemic weaknesses in processing, hygiene, and quality assurance practices across global supply chains.“Dairy recall levels in February may have been the highest on record for a single month in this category” said the FOODAKAI team in the report’s accompanying analysis.In contrast, categories like eggs and oils & fats saw a noticeable decline in recall activity, offering a rare bright spot amid overall rising risks. FOODAKAI’s forecast suggests the upward trend in dairy and meat recalls will continue into the second quarter.Why It Matters:- Dairy recall volume nearly matched total Q1 figures across all other categories combined- Poultry recalls tripled compared to Q1 2024- Cereals and cocoa showed rising allergen and contamination issues- Fruits and vegetables remained among the top recalled categories globallyThe FOODAKAI Global Food Recall Index provides quarterly recall statistics for 10 key food product categories, tracking year-over-year comparisons and projecting near-term trends. It draws on official data from food safety authorities worldwide.This data is particularly relevant for food safety, compliance, and supply chain professionals seeking early signals of emerging risk.📬 To stay informed, food industry professionals can sign up for free alerts of globally reported food safety incidents at https://info.agroknow.com/freemium About FOODAKAI:FOODAKAI provides AI-driven food risk intelligence, tracking global recalls, import refusals, and fraud incidents to help industry professionals stay ahead of emerging threats.Media ContactGeorgia BriseniouGeorgia.Briseniou@agroknow.com

