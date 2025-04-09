SimiTree Talent Solutions Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Home Health, Hospice, and Behavioral Health Recruiting

Two Decades of Redefining Talent Acquisition in Home Health, Hospice, and Behavioral Health

Hamden, CT, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimiTree Talent Solutions, the specialized Recruiting, Executive Search, and Interim Leadership arm of SimiTree, proudly marks 20 years of success in recruiting, interim leadership, and executive placement for home health, hospice, and behavioral health organizations nationwide. From its humble beginnings, when Founder Eric Scharber started with just a computer and a mission, to becoming the finest talent solutions firm solely dedicated to these industries, SimiTree Talent Solutions has redefined what it means to attract, retain, and develop top-tier healthcare talent.

A Legacy of Growth & Unmatched Expertise

What started as a one-person operation in home health and hospice recruitment has grown into a nationwide powerhouse. By 2017, the company expanded into behavioral health and now serves organizations across all 50 states. SimiTree Talent Solutions doesn’t just talk about talent retention—it exemplifies it. Several key team members, including Johanna Rogers (19 years), Ryan Mattson (16 years), Esther Hardy (12 years), and Wayne Regan (10 years), have built their careers within the company, proving its own success in long-term retention.

“Over the past two decades, we’ve worked with hundreds of organizations to solve their workforce challenges, and 85%+ return to us for their next hiring need,” said Eric Scharber, Executive Vice President of SimiTree and founder of Exact Recruiting, now SimiTree Talent Solutions. “Our success is built on relationships, trust, deep industry expertise, and a relentless focus on finding the right people for the right roles—not just filling positions.”

The Healthcare Industry’s Leading, Specialized Firm

Unlike generalist firms that dabble in healthcare hiring, SimiTree Talent Solutions is solely dedicated to home health, hospice, home care, and behavioral health recruiting. While competitors may assign one or two recruiters to the space, SimiTree has an entire team committed exclusively to these industries. This focused approach has made SimiTree’s recruiting and interim leadership services the go-to resource for employers battling workforce shortages, retention challenges, and leadership transitions.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Healthcare Talent

As the healthcare workforce environment grows more challenging each month, SimiTree Talent Solutions remains at the forefront, providing AI-powered matching, strategic hiring insights, and a network of over 385,000 healthcare professionals. Our team and their commitment to innovation ensures that our clients can not only find top talent but also build a culture that retains them.

Visit SimiTreeHC.com to learn more about SimiTree Talent Solutions and how we can help your organization find, hire, and retain the best talent.

About SimiTree Talent Solutions

SimiTree Talent Solutions specializes in recruiting, interim leadership, executive placement, and retention strategies for home health, hospice, palliative care, home care, and behavioral health organizations. With over 20 years of industry expertise, SimiTree Talent Solutions is the only firm exclusively focused on post-acute and behavioral health recruiting, helping organizations build high-performing teams that drive success. Learn more at SimiTreeHC.com.

Emily Boeglin SimiTree emily.boeglin@simitreehc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.