Fernmoor Opens Mi-Place™ at First Radio with Ribbon Cutting on Historic Grounds

New apartment complex to add 218 luxury apartments to the Roselle Park Community

ROSELLE PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fernmoor, an innovative and experienced builder of properties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, held a ribbon cutting last week to officially open Mi-Place™ at First Radio, a new luxury apartment complex located in Roselle Park, N.J.More than a century ago, New Jersey’s first successful commercial radio broadcast took place at the Roselle Park lab and factory of the Marconi Wireless Telegraph Company of America, which is the origin of Mi-Place™ at First Radio’s name. The new apartment complex will continue the legacy of this property by helping to lead the revitalization of Roselle Park.“This area has been a missed opportunity for years as it sat vacant, and as a community, we were thrilled to learn Fernmoor would be building apartment units in its place,” said Joseph Petrosky, second ward councilman in Roselle Park. “We are confident Mi-Place™ at First Radio will have a tremendous, positive impact on our town as we continue to grow and add on new businesses and residents.”Mi-Place™ at First Radio adds 218 apartments to the area, consisting of one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floorplans, luxury vinyl plank flooring, designer brushed nickel lighting fixtures, quartz kitchen countertops, modern stainless-steel appliances and more across two buildings. The first building, complete with 87 units, is open and already over 50% leased.This apartment community offers convenience for commuters, located within one mile of both the Cranford and Roselle Park train stations. Mi-Place™ at First Radio will also offer a jitney shuttle to the Cranford train station, planned for later in the year to further ease the commute for residents traveling to New York. Residents also enjoy easy access to downtown Roselle Park, a growing community with parks, country clubs, golf courses, cinemas and restaurants all nearby.“Mi-Place™ at First Radio will bring tremendous value to Roselle Park,” said Jim Masterson, CEO of the Roselle Park Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the Greater Union Township Chamber of Commerce. “Everyone in our business and civic community wants to see greater foot traffic and attract new residents to patronize our businesses, and these luxury units will be a great addition to bring new life, new business and new opportunities to the greater Roselle Park area.”Beyond luxury living within the apartments, Mi-Place™ at First Radio also offers several valuable communal amenities, including a resident clubroom, a game room, a business center with individual private workstations and conference rooms, gym, an outside saltwater pool with a patio, an outdoor kitchen and BBQ area and a pet spa, with no amenity fee.“Fernmoor is thrilled to support the revitalization of the Roselle Park community with our luxury apartments and the amenity rich property we have built,” said Jeffrey Fernbach, CEO of Fernmoor. “There’s a lot of history in this building and we are proud to preserve that history and offer our residents a place in the future of Roselle Park. This property provides state-of-the-art construction and premier design elements and great housing in an area that is experiencing rapid growth.”Mi-Place™ at First Radio’s second building, Studio 2, will add an additional 131 units. Studio 2 is expected to open in late August to early September 2025. For more information, please visit: https://www.mi-placefirstradio.com/ About FernmoorFernmoor is a family-owned builder in the New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania marketplaces. Founder and President Jeffrey Fernbach has more than 30 years of industry experience and leads a team that consists of experienced industry professionals committed to building high-quality, luxury multi-family rental properties, single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums for families and friends seeking to find their dream home and commercial properties for businesses looking to expand in growing areas. Fernmoor has previously been recognized for their work by the Shore Builders’ League of New Jersey, the New Jersey Builders’ Association, the Home Builders’ Association of Delaware and the National Association of Home Builders. For more information, please visit https://www.fernmoorliving.com

