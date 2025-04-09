CareSource completes acquisition of Commonwealth Care Alliance to strengthen care for Massachusetts residents with significant needs

Members and patients will continue to receive coordinated services from their same care teams and providers, supported by capabilities of a leading nonprofit managed care organization

DAYTON, Ohio and BOSTON, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized, nonprofit managed care organization, today completed the acquisition* of Commonwealth Care Alliance (CCA), a nonprofit, mission-driven health care services organization that offers innovative health plans and care delivery programs designed for individuals with the most significant needs.



CCA will continue to operate its Senior Care Options (SCO) and One Care plans along with its clinical delivery programs under the CareSource Family of Brands. CCA’s members and patients will continue to receive best-in-class, disability-competent care and coordination from their same care teams and providers – enhanced and strengthened by the capabilities of CareSource.

“The CareSource and Commonwealth Care Alliance partnership ensures residents of Massachusetts with complex health needs continue to have access to high-quality health care,” said Erhardt Preitauer, president and CEO of CareSource. “I’m grateful to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services and Governor Healey for their support throughout this process and their commitment to ensuring that everyone in Massachusetts can enjoy healthier, more fulfilling lives. We look forward to collaborating with our CCA colleagues to build strong working relationships with partners in the Massachusetts provider and patient advocacy communities to deliver high-quality service and outcomes for those who are counting on us.”

CareSource brings over 35 years of experience in Medicaid managed care, driven by a nonprofit mission that prioritizes people over profits. With a proven track record in quality and operational excellence, CareSource serves more than two million members across 13 states, supported by a dedicated workforce of 4,700.

CCA insures nearly 50,000 Massachusetts residents who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid through its flagship SCO and One Care products. Most of CCA’s members live with significant physical and behavioral health needs. They are also more likely to experience social barriers to good health such as housing instability, food insecurity and lack of transportation than those enrolled in traditional Medicare and Medicaid.

In addition, CCA delivers specialized primary care to approximately 1,100 people through its clinics in Springfield and Boston as well as its home-based primary care practice. CCA’s clinical programs include a respite care unit providing short-term crisis stabilization for members with acute behavioral health and/or substance use disorder.

The affiliation between CareSource and CCA leverages shared resources and expertise to address the critical needs of members and the broader community. By combining CareSource’s expertise with CCA’s specialized programs, more members will benefit from enhanced care coordination, access to innovative health solutions and a stronger support network that prioritizes their unique challenges.

“CCA’s roots trace back to a community health movement of provider and consumer advocacy groups collaborating to develop a whole-person approach to care for people with the most significant needs. As we searched for a strategic partner, CCA prioritized finding an organization that shares our values, and would enhance care for those we are privileged to serve,” said David Klein, the outgoing chairman of CCA’s board of directors. “CareSource is the ideal partner for the long-term sustainability of CCA, with decades of expertise in managing complex care and a unique member-centric focus.”

Employees of CCA will now be part of the CareSource family, ensuring continuity of care for members and patients. To support this change, we are actively aligning and engaging cross-functional teams. CCA President & CEO Chris Palmieri is departing from the organization as part of a long-planned transition.

* By acquire, this means that CareSource (a nonprofit) or one of its nonprofit subsidiaries will become the sole member of CCA and its subsidiary nonprofit entities.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, nationally recognized managed care organization with over two million members. CareSource administers one of the largest Medicaid managed care plans in the U.S. The organization offers health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare products. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address the social determinants of health, prevention and access to care.

For more information, visit us at www.caresource.com, or follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Commonwealth Care Alliance

Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) is a mission-driven healthcare services organization that offers innovative health plans and care delivery programs designed for individuals with the most significant needs. Through our flagship Senior Care Options (SCO) and One Care plans in Massachusetts, CCA delivers comprehensive, integrated, and person-centered care by coordinating the services of local staff, provider partners, and community-based organizations to meet the unique needs of each individual we serve.

Attachment

Vicki McDonald CareSource 216.502.6395 Vicki.McDonald@CareSource.com Sarah Magazine Commonwealth Care Alliance 617.470.6755 mediainquiries@commonwealthcare.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.