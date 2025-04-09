North Carolina's February County and Area Unemployment Figures Released

Raleigh, N.C.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 95 counties in February 2025, increased in four, and remained unchanged in one. Hyde County had the highest unemployment rate at 8.6 percent while Camden County had the lowest at 2.6 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Asheville had the highest rate at 5.5 percent while Raleigh had the lowest at 3.0 percent. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.7 percent.

Month Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% February 91 9 0 January (revised) 80 20 0

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 71 counties, increased in 21, and remained unchanged in eight. Twelve metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year, one increased, and two remained unchanged.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in February by 2,690 to 5,075,410, while those unemployed decreased by 14,166 to 195,636. Since February 2024, the number of workers employed statewide increased 15,202, while those unemployed decreased 3,891.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Thursday, April 17, 2025 when the statewide unemployment rate for March 2025 will be released.

