Eppione Insurance's Irish Book of Business Acquired by Hastings Insurance

Hastings Insurance and Eppione are pleased to announce the acquisition by Hastings Insurance of the Irish books of business of Eppione Insurance.

This agreement is a very positive step for both our clients and our business. It allows us to focus our resources on scaling our global employee benefits platform.” — David Kindlon, CEO of Eppione

NORTH WALL QUAY, DUBLIN, IRELAND, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Joint release by Hastings Insurance & Eppione Hastings Insurance and Eppione are pleased to announce the acquisition by Hastings Insurance of the Irish general insurance and life & pensions books of business of Eppione (formerly Kindlon Insurances).This deal represents another significant milestone in the strategic expansion of Hastings Insurance, one of Ireland’s largest family owned insurance brokers, while also supporting Eppione’s continued investment in its global employee benefits technology platform.Eppione, an Irish-founded business with an international footprint, has developed a market-leading employee benefits platform serving global clients. The transaction will allow Eppione to release capital to further enhance and scale this successful platform across international markets. The company will shortly announce details of its new AI powered technology for Brokers and Employee Benefits Consultants.Clients of Eppione can expect a seamless transition and will continue to receive the same high standard of advice and service. The teams from both businesses are working closely to ensure continuity and support throughout the handover process.Paul McDermott, Managing Director of Hastings Insurance, commented:“We’re delighted to welcome the clients of Eppione to Hastings. This acquisition strengthens our Dublin footprint and enhances both our general and life & pensions offering. It’s also an example of two strong Irish-owned companies working together to create long-term value. We’re particularly excited about the synergies between our businesses, and we look forward to continuing to build a strategic referral relationship with the Eppione team into the future.”David Kindlon, CEO of Eppione, said:“This agreement is a very positive step for both our clients and our business. It allows us to focus our resources on scaling our global employee benefits platform, which is growing rapidly across multiple markets. Hastings share our values and commitment to customer care, and we’re confident our clients will be in excellent hands. We also look forward to maintaining a strong working relationship with the Hastings team going forward.”This partnership highlights how ambitious Irish-owned firms can collaborate to create mutual benefit, while continuing to deliver innovation, client value, and employment growth both locally and globally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.