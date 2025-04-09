Franchisee Choice, Five Years Strong: Canadian Franchise Association Honours Days Inns - Canada with Top Distinction

Toronto, ON, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada was named as a recipient of the Franchisees' Choice designation for the fifth consecutive year during the Awards Gala at the 2025 Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) National Convention in Niagara Falls, Ontario. This milestone places Days Inns - Canada among an elite group of franchisors with a proven track record of exceptional franchise relations and support.

"Achieving this designation for five straight years represents more than just an award - it's validation of our franchisee-first philosophy," said Irwin Prince, President and COO of Days Inns - Canada. "This remarkable consistency in franchisee satisfaction stems from our ongoing commitment to collaborative growth and mutual success."

The Franchisees' Choice program, now in its 15th year, is based on comprehensive surveys where franchisees evaluate their franchisors across multiple critical aspects of the business relationship, including initial and ongoing support, leadership effectiveness, communication quality, and overall satisfaction and relationship between the franchisor and franchisee.

"We celebrate Franchisees' Choice Designees for exemplifying franchising's core principle of working in partnership, sharing success, and Growing Together™," says Sherry McNeil, CFA President & Chief Executive Officer. "Our congratulations go out to this year's Franchisees' Choice Designees on receiving this outstanding vote of confidence from their franchisees."

For prospective franchisees, the Franchisees’ Choice Designation serves as an important endorsement from within the franchise community. It signals a high level of satisfaction among existing franchisees and highlights the brand’s commitment to mutual success.

With a portfolio of over 105 independently owned and operated hotels across Canada, the Days Inn by Wyndham brand remains committed to delivering exceptional experiences and first-rate accommodations. To learn more about Days Inns - Canada, visit www.daysinn.ca.

For more information about Franchisees' Choice designation and a full list of winners, visit the 2025 CFA Franchisees' Choice Designation web page.

About Days Inns - Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,385 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, to become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, follow us on X, and follow us on Instagram.

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. The CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 600 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada’s best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, the CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 12th largest industry in Canada and franchised businesses contribute over $133 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for almost two million Canadians. Learn more at: www.cfa.ca or http://www.FranchiseCanada.online.

