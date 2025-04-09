United Flow Technologies Announces Strategic Acquisitions of Moss Kelley, Quality Controls, and GP Jager to Enhance Growth

Irving, TX , April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Flow Technologies ("UFT"), a leading platform in the municipal and industrial water and wastewater sector and a valued portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital, is pleased to announce the strategic acquisitions of Moss-Kelley, Quality Controls, and GP Jager. These acquisitions mark an important milestone in UFT’s ongoing strategy to expand across the U.S. and solidify UFT’s growth into the East.





All three companies bring a legacy of excellence in representing top-tier water, wastewater, and industrial treatment and flow control solutions. Moss-Kelley, Quality Controls and GP Jager will continue operations with the same trusted teams and leadership, ensuring continuity for customers and partners.

"These were highly strategic acquisitions that help build out our regional density and enhance our capabilities in the Eastern U.S.," said Matt Hart, CEO of UFT. "We are thrilled to welcome the teams at Moss-Kelley, Quality Controls, and GP Jager to the UFT Team. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional support and solutions to our municipal and industrial clients across the country."

“I am elated that Quality Controls has joined the UFT team. The platform has already shown promising growth opportunities, a broader and vibrant culture for employee development, and excellent back-office support. We are excited to further expand Quality Controls influence alongside UFT and our business partners,” stated Dave Castellano.

Moss-Kelley

Moss-Kelley is a leading manufacturers' representative serving the municipal water and wastewater market across the Florida Peninsula, Key West to the Apalachicola River. Renowned for its regional expertise and long-standing customer relationships, the company delivers exceptional solutions and service. “The UFT culture is the reason Moss Kelley decided to join the platform. John Mushinsky and I are excited about the growth opportunity that this transition creates for Moss Kelley customers, manufacturers and employees,” said Brian Schuette. To find out more, visit www.mosskelley.com.

Quality Controls

Quality Controls was established in 1992 and operates in the northern Mid-Atlantic region. QC serves as a tier-one representative and distributor for valves, valve automation, process equipment, and instrumentation. Our clients rely on our dedicated and skilled team to address some of their toughest challenges, from supplying automated valves for severe service to offering equipment for water filtration. To learn more, visit www.qualitycontrols.com.

GP Jager

GP Jager is a premier manufacturers' representative in the municipal water and wastewater industry, known for its technical expertise and outstanding customer support. The company serves clients across New York and New Jersey with a wide range of high-quality equipment solutions. “We are pleased to join UFT’s premier platform. This partnership will allow GP Jager to scale our business, enhance our offerings, and continue delivering high-quality solutions to our customers and OEM principals,” remarked Greg Jager. For further details, visit www.jagerinc.com.

United Flow Technologies

United Flow Technologies is a market leader in process and equipment solutions for the municipal and industrial water and wastewater markets. Established by H.I.G. Capital, UFT is dedicated to building a market-leading company through strategic acquisitions and organic growth. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer service, UFT delivers high-quality products and services that drive long-term value for clients across the United States. For more information, visit www.uft.com.

H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global private equity and alternative assets investment firm with over $68 billion of equity capital under management*. With a broad range of funds and a diverse portfolio of companies, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach. For more information, visit www.higcapital.com.

About United Flow Technologies



United Flow Technologies is a platform established in July 2021 to invest in the municipal and industrial water and wastewater market. UFT has partnered with market leading businesses, MISCOwater, Tesco Controls, The Henry P. Thompson Company, Shape Incorporated, EES, Newman Regency Group, Southwest Valve and Equipment, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota Pump Works, Hydro Controls, Municipal Valve Company, The TDH Company, Moss Kelley, Quality Controls, and GP Jager to create a national provider of process, pump, automation & control, and other equipment solutions. And we’re just getting started making strategic partnerships to provide clean water across the country!

