Streann Media Unveils Creator AI Agents to Revolutionize Fan Engagement

Streann Media Introduces Inside-AI Agent for 24/7 Fan Interaction

Miami, Florida, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streann Media, a pioneer in next-generation video and engagement technologies, today announced the launch of Inside-AI Agent—a groundbreaking AI-powered assistant that enables creators to hold personalized, 24/7 conversations with fans via text. This innovation is set to transform creator-audience relationships by delivering continuous, intelligent engagement in real time.

Designed to enhance the way creators interact with their audiences, the Inside-AI Agent is a personal, AI-powered chat assistant that engages fans in one-on-one text conversations, recommends content, and builds authentic relationships around the clock. This breakthrough technology addresses the growing demand for personal connection, as highlighted by the Kajabi Creator Economy Survey, which found that 83% of followers desire more than just posts.

Creators often miss 60–80% of direct messages and comments, but with Inside-AI, they can ensure no interaction goes unnoticed. According to the Salesforce Personalized Marketing Report, fans are four times more likely to convert after receiving a personal response, making this tool invaluable for creators looking to deepen their engagement.

The Inside-AI Agent empowers creators to have direct, ongoing text conversations with fans, deliver smart content recommendations based on mood and intent, and build scalable intimacy without being constantly online. This leads to increased engagement, longer watch times, and deeper fan loyalty.

“We’re scaling the soul of the creator — and letting AI handle the rest.”

— Gio Punzo, CEO, Streann Media





What You Get with Streann Inside-AI:

One-on-one fan conversations via text, available 24/7

Smart content recommendations tailored to mood and intent

Scalable intimacy that enables creators to connect without burnout

Tangible results: increased engagement, longer watch times, and stronger fan loyalty

As the creator economy continues booming, the ability to connect authentically with audiences is a key differentiator. With 70% of Gen Z valuing authenticity as non-negotiable, Streann Media's Inside-AI ensures creators never miss an opportunity to connect, inspire, and grow their communities.

Streann Media is now offering the Inside-AI Agent to a select group of creators, providing them the opportunity to scale their impact and build deeper loyalty with their audiences—one real conversation at a time.

About Streann Media



Streann Media is the leading platform for next-generation video solutions, empowering content creators and media companies with cutting-edge tools for content creation, distribution, engagement, and monetization. With patented technology, AI-powered features, and multi-screen capabilities, Streann transforms the way audiences connect with content across web, mobile, and connected TV.

Press inquiries

Streann Media

https://streann.com/

Gio Punzo

gio@streann.com

1-866-70-66-247

800 Brickell Ave, 4th Floor, Suite #418, Miami, FL 33131





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.