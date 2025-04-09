THEIA Analytics Group Appoints Alexandra van Nes as Chief Business Officer and Legal Officer to Support Continued Strategic Growth

WASHINGTON, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THEIA Analytics Group, Inc. (“THEIA” or the “Company”), a provider of real-time, quantitative governance and risk insights, is pleased to announce that Alexandra (Ali) van Nes has joined the Company as Chief Business Officer and Legal Officer. A seasoned executive and attorney with over two decades of experience at the intersection of law, technology, and financial services, Ali will help guide THEIA’s business strategy, growth initiatives, and legal operations through an anticipated period of rapid expansion.

Prior to joining THEIA, Ali served in multiple senior leadership roles at FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider. Most recently, she led investor and analyst engagement as the Head of Investor Relations. Prior to that, she served in senior Product Strategy roles developing new portfolio analytics partnerships and launching a regulatory analytics function. Before that, Ali served as Deputy General Counsel.

“Ali is an exceptional leader whose depth of experience in public markets, technology strategy, and corporate governance makes her an invaluable addition to our team,” said Jeff Hood, CEO and Founder of THEIA Analytics Group. “Her ability to navigate complex legal environments while scaling business operations will be instrumental in driving THEIA’s next phase of growth.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining THEIA at such a pivotal moment,” Ali said. “The Company is setting a new standard for quantifying governance risk in today’s volatile regulatory landscape. I’m excited to help shape the business as we continue building this powerful, data-driven solution for public company leaders, investment professionals, advisors, and regulators.”

With a career that spans public company leadership, fintech innovation, and high-stakes legal advisory, Ali is known for her pragmatic, business-aligned approach to solving regulatory and operational challenges. She has been a trusted advisor to boards, C-suite leaders, and investors, with a track record of scaling teams, launching products, and aligning corporate strategies in fast-paced environments.

Ali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University and a JD from Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University, both conferred with honors. She is also an active mentor and volunteer, including her service as a business mentor to United States military veterans and spouses with American Corporate Partners, and as a member of the Ethics Board for the town of New Canaan, Connecticut.

About THEIA Analytics Group

THEIA Analytics Group, Inc. provides real-time, actionable governance and risk insights that empower stakeholders. Its Regulatory Risk Ranx™ (RRX™), a SaaS-based solution powered by patented AI, transforms qualitative information into quantitative governance risk assessments. RRX’s Risk Quotients enable Wall Street investors and analysts, corporate advisors, public company executives and regulators to make smarter, faster and more cost-effective decisions. The platform leverages over 12 billion data points derived from over two million documents sourced from the SEC, U.S. Senate, and the Federal Election Commission, covering all 5,700 companies traded on U.S. major exchanges across 16-plus years. THEIA Analytics Group holds several proprietary methodologies and patents that set industry benchmarks and has been recognized for its innovation, including the 2024 FIA Innovators Pavilion Selection for groundbreaking advancements in quantitative governance. Learn more at https://theiarisk.com/

Contacts

Jeff Hood, CEO

THEIA Analytics Group

information@theiarisk.com

Alyssa Barry, Alliance Advisors IR

theiacontact@allianceadvisors.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.